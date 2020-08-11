Microsoft has revealed that the next-gen Xbox Series X release date will be this November, although a concrete day of release has not been scheduled.

Microsoft is yet to give out a specific Xbox Series X release date, but we expect the console’s launch day to be revealed soon alongside the announcement of the lower powered Xbox Series S.

The Xbox Series X launch date is presumed to be on November 13th following the leaked release date of Yakuza 7: Like A Dragon, a cross-gen RPG from SEGA that was revealed to be a launch game for the system.

More on this story as it develops.