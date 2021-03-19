Back in December last year, display analyst Ross Young said that Xiaomi would release its first-ever foldable smartphone in the second half of 2021, though the analyst remained tight-lipped about what the smartphone will look like. Luckily, we no longer need to keep guessing about it as the first hands-on images of what looks like Xiaomi’s first-ever foldable phone have been leaked on the internet.

The first hands-on images first surfaced on Chinese social media Weibo, but those were pulled down quickly. Now, thanks to Nils Ahrensmeier, who managed to save the images before they’re pulled down, we now know what the foldable phone will look like.

Well….. This looks like a Mix Fold ???? (Source was Weibo, taken down already) pic.twitter.com/50a5lbzOfJ — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) March 17, 2021

According to the leaked images, Xiaomi’s upcoming foldable phone will carry the “Mix” branding, and the design of it is very similar to that of last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2. That’s right, the Mix foldable phone will fold inward like the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The leaked images also suggest a triple camera setup at the back of the device. Unfortunately, we don’t know the details about the selfie camera as the leaked device doesn’t have a display panel on the front.

Pretty much all the Xiaomi phones that have an innovative unique and innovative design launched under the Mix brand. However, Mix phones haven’t seen success like the Note series, and understandably so. Last year, Xiaomi launched Mi Mix Alpha with a wraparound display, but the Chinese manufacturer canceled it later due to “manufacturing complexities(via Android Central).”

That being said, there are a lot of things that we still don’t know about the Mix-branded foldable phone. Key details about specs, release date are not known at this moment, but as we approach the second half of 2021, details will start to surface on the internet.

Apart from Xiaomi, Google, Oppo, Vivo are also expected to release their first-ever foldable smartphones in the second half of 2021. However, the details about foldable phones are yet to surface on the internet. Rest assured, you’ll be apprised of all the latest developments about foldable phones.

Meanwhile, you can let us know if you’re excited about Xiaomi’s first-ever foldable phone.