Microsoft reveals Designed for Xbox badge to show cross-gen accessories

Microsoft isn’t ready to tell us about the Xbox Series X price, but they are ready to tell us about a new badge: Designed for Xbox. It’s fascinating.

As part of Microsoft’s focus on cross-gen compatibility for games and hardware, the Designed for Xbox badge will denote which Xbox One accessories will work on the next-gen Xbox Series X and vice versa.

Much like the hideously massive Optimised for Series X badge that Microsoft appears to have removed from cross-gen Xbox box art, the Designed for Xbox badge will be prominent on the boxes of all compatible Xbox accessories. However, unlike the ugly Optimised for Series X badge, no one cares about accessories box art so this is much more welcome.

“At Xbox we’ve long believed that accessories are a critical part of the gaming experience. Whether it’s controllers, headsets, or storage for that catalog of games we know you’ve collected over the years, accessories enhance the user experience on Xbox,” said Senior Program Manager, Alex Nunn.

“Many folks are wondering what a new console generation means for the products they already own and love. If you have a favorite Xbox One accessory, like a SteelSeries headset that fits just right or a Thrustmaster Wheel you want to put more mileage on, you’re in luck!

Any officially licensed Xbox One accessory that connects to your console wired or wirelessly via USB will work on Xbox Series X. Additionally, any headsets that connects via your Xbox Wireless Controller’s 3.5mm port will also be supported.”

With the confusion surrounding what PlayStation 4 controllers will be usable on PlayStation 5 and what games they’ll be able to play, Xbox are certainly offering a much more streamlined consumer experience. However, this is something Xbox will assuredly need when the lower-power Xbox Series S is stocked alongside the Xbox Series X.

Tell us what you think of the Designed for Xbox badge below!