Microsoft has slipped up once again by leaking the upcoming Xbox Series S on official products.

While the lower-power next-gen console has been leaked through Windows 10 OS files, developer documentation and an official next-gen Xbox controller, this is the first time the console has leaked through current-gen hardware.

Twitter user BraviaryBrendan posted a picture of a new Xbox One controller that they purchased which listed the Xbox Series S console on the pack-in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial that every Xbox controller comes with.

“Includes Xbox Live Gold and unlimited access to over 100 high-quality games on Xbox Series X| S, Xbox One and Windows 10,” reads the Game Pass Ultimate label.

I got a new controller for my Xbox since mine was broken. Interestingly enough, the Game Pass Ultimate trial code sheet mentions the unannounced @Xbox Series S. It’s definitely a thing. pic.twitter.com/GX1rOYG5g7 — Brendan (@BraviaryBrendan) August 31, 2020

The Twitter user revealed that they purchased the controller directly through the Microsoft Store, exclaiming “bruh momento” afterwards. Bruh momento indeed.