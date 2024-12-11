Demand for PlayStation Wrap-Up 2024 was so high that it broke its website

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

It’s that time for a year-end summary of things. And with that, Sony launched the PlayStation Wrap-Up 2024 in a similar fashion to the disappointing Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music, or any other platform that offers such a nostalgia ride to the past 12 months.

At the time of publishing though, PlayStation Wrap-Up’s website is currently down. You’d see a message saying “We’ll be back shortly” in any language you visit it from, or an “Uh, oh. Looks like something went wrong.”

PlayStation Wrap-Up gives you a glimpse of what you’ve been playing in 2024. It shows you stats of your most played games, monthly data, trophy milestones, and historical stats, and will be available until January 10, 2025. Plus, you’re also getting a unique avatar and a digital collectible.

Sony says that it’s only available “in select locations” for users that are 18 years or older. You also need to have more than 10 hours playing on PS4 and/or PS5 this year and have opted-in to “Full Data” collection (PS5) or “Additional data” (PS4) collection in the settings.

Sony has been celebrating its 30 years in the gaming industry. Besides PS1 retro-themed PS5, PS Portal, and DualSense controllers, the Japanese tech giant is also offering discounts for over 500 games just in time after the Black Friday promo ended. And for a while, PS5 users were also able to relive the nostalgia with the PS1 boot screen when they turned on their consoles.