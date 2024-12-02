Sony discounts over 500 games for Cyber Monday & PS 30th anniversary promotion

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Sony is now slashing prices and offering discounts for over 500 games as part of its PlayStation (PS) 30th anniversary promotion deals, which coincide with Cyber Monday.

The Japanese tech giant says the massive sale runs from December 2 to December 20, 2024. It features popular titles like Gran Turismo 7, The Last of Us Part II, and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, as well as a wide selection of other games, bundles, and add-ons.

Each region, however (and as Sony says), offers its own discounts, so it’s a good idea to visit the PS Store to find the game you’re interested in.

“The PlayStation 30th Anniversary promotion extends to hardware and peripherals discounts direct from PlayStation! Be sure to check direct.playstation.com (available in select markets) as offers and promotion dates may vary by region,” Sony reminds.

It wasn’t long ago when PlayStation’s Black Friday was running, with its promo ending on December 2. In a disappointing turn of events, Sony offered a 30% discount to a 12-month PS Plus subscription only to new or recurring subscribers just like last year. And if you’re still subscribed, you can only get 25% to 30% off if you upgrade your subscription plan.

Sony also celebrates PS 30th anniversary with a lot of retro PS1-looking consoles. There was a vintage PS5 with a PS1 accent all over it, as well as the PS Portal. And on top of that, Sony is also reportedly working on a PS5 Portable that could play the games directly (not streaming-only) and a black version of the PS Portal that’ll be priced at $199.