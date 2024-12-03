PlayStation's 30th anniversary limited-edition PS5, PS Portal, & DualSense controllers restocked

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Online retailers are reportedly restocking the 30th anniversary limited edition-themed PlayStation devices of PS5, remote player PS Portal, and DualSense controllers. And here’s everything we’ve known about it so far.

Best Buy has seemingly confirmed a Cyber Monday restock of the highly sought-after PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition and matching DualSense controller, featuring a retro PS1 gray design.

These limited-edition “high-demand” items are exclusively available through Best Buy’s app via the Drops feature, with no exact restock time announced but expected between 9 AM and 10 AM ET. And it’s highly likely that other online retailers will follow suit, too.

On the other hand, the PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition handheld, priced at $220, is also still available for purchase through PlayStation Direct as part of Cyber Monday deals (for now, at least), after most other 30th Anniversary items sold out.

The announcement arrives as Sony dropped a PS5 software update overnight, featuring the iconic PS1 boot screen that makes everyone nostalgic. Thanks to the update, you can also switch your PS5’s homepage with UI from PS’ older generations, like the PS2 or the PS3, or to the 30th-anniversary theme.

The Japanese tech giant is currently celebrating three decades of play by slashing the prices of over 500 games on the PlayStation Store, which coincides with Cyber Monday after November’s Black Friday.

Rumors are saying that a black version of PS Portal is coming soon besides its white and the 30th-anniversary versions. Sony is also reportedly planning to re-enter the handheld gaming market with a PS5 Portable which runs games directly instead of the streaming-only PS Portal.