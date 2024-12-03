PS1's iconic boot screen is back—this time on PS5 30th anniversary edition

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Sony is taking the kids of the ’90s and ’00s on a trip down memory lane, down to that one iconic startup sound that triggers our core memories. It’s that soft chime with a deep “woosh” sound in the end that’s almost cosmic back in the PS1 days, but this time, it arrives on PS5 for the console’s 30th-anniversary edition.

For a limited time, PS5 users can customize their UI with those from previous PlayStation consoles—like PS1, PS2, or even PS3—including a special anniversary theme thanks to the latest software update. The good thing though, is that PS2’s red screen of death (when you know that the disc is a goner) is not making a comeback despite all the nostalgia.

So, once you customize the home screen from other generations of PlayStation, you’ll also get the iconic sound and UI that was prominent in that era. And here’s a little thank you video from Sony:

It’s a shame that it’s only for a limited time, though, but with enough positive feedback, perhaps Sony might consider making it a permanent addition, either as a free feature or a purchasable theme on the PlayStation Store. Who knows?

In the meantime, Sony is also kicking off the three-decade of play with discounts for over 500 games on the PlayStation Store. Coinciding with the Cyber Monday after Black Friday promotion, the promotion is now running until December 20.

The Japanese tech giant is also reportedly working on a black version of the PS Portal, its remote player, besides what’s already available white and the 30th-anniversary vintage-looking device. There are also rumors that the company is planning to re-enter the handheld gaming market after the ill-fated PS Vita with a PS5 Portable (or whatever it’ll be called).