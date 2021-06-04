Deep Silver has announced that they won’t be showing a lot of big titles during Koch Media’s Summer Games Fest presence.

The announcement, that was made on Twitter, rules out announcements for four of Deep Silvers biggest franchises, leaving fans asking what will there even be to see?

“To give you a head’s up, you won’t see Dead Island, Saints Row, Metro or TimeSplitters there (or at any other E3 2021 event),” Deep Silver announced, going on to say that “we’ll let you know when we have news to share,” to keep us all curious.

With Dead Island 2 having a troubled development, to say the least, it’s unsurprising, though nonetheless disappointing, that we won’t be hearing anything more about it. Hopefully, that can change soon after this event season once Deep Silver has information to share.

While Deep Silver might not have a lot to show, Koch Media’s presentation will no doubt be chock-full of reveals since they publish all manner of unique simulator games, as well as the upcoming Payday 3.

Our parent company @KochMedia_HQ is making an announcement as part of #SummerGamesFest on June 11th. To give you a head’s up, you won’t see Dead Island, Saints Row, Metro or TimeSplitters there (or at any other E3 2021 event). We’ll let you know when we have news to share. — Deep Silver (@deepsilver) June 4, 2021

Summer Game Fest is set to take place starting on June 10th at 1 am PT / 2 pm ET / 6 pm BST and it will be free for all to watch on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and even Facebook.