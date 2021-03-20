After a brief soiree with almost going bankrupt, Starbreeze is back alongside Koch Media to publish Payday 3.

“We are excited to announce this exclusive long-term PAYDAY 3 co-publishing deal with Koch Media who shares our passion for the PAYDAY franchise and the “Games as a service” model.” Said Tobias Sjögren, Acting CEO of Starbreeze, in a Starbreeze press release today.

“We now have a strong foundation for a successful launch of PAYDAY 3” he continued, positioning the life cycle of Payday 3 to be a long and prosperous one through this new deal.

This enthusiasm was echoed by Klemens Kundratitz, CEO of Koch Media Group saying. “Based on what we’ve seen already, PAYDAY 3 is going to take the franchise to new heights and will delight PAYDAY fans as well as new audiences alike with innovative multiplayer gameplay.”



Koch Media, if you don’t know, are the owners of publisher Deep Silver, so there’s undoubtedly a new strong force behind Payday’s future, especially if they can handle Deep Silvers Dead Island 2 antics.

“PAYDAY 3 will be launched in a coordinated release on PC and consoles in 2023, with additional content and functionalities planned for long beyond the original release date.” Starbreeze’s statement ends on, so we all have something to look forwards to. Even if it is a way off.