The long-awaited Dead Island 2 was originally revealed as a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One game back during its 2013 announcement, but the title may cross generations upon its eventual release.

A job listing for the title’s surrogate developer, Dambuster Studios, leads us to believe that Dead Island 2 will release on the current-generation Xbox One and PlayStation 4 as well as next-generation’s Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Dambuster Studios’ job listing asks for an art director that will be working on “the next installment in the world renowned Dead Island franchise.” The listing is part of a new hiring spree to fill eight positions at the company, all working on the next entry in the Dead Island series.

The job listing also states that the project will be “a ground-breaking title for current and future platforms.” I’d say that’s pretty ruddy obvious that both current-gen and next-gen gamers can expect to play Dead Island 2 on their consoles of choice.

Publisher THQ Nordic has already stated that we will see Dead Island 2 in some form pretty soon, along with the next entry in the Saints Row franchise. At one point, the Dead Island sequel was even available to pre-order on Xbox One. Maybe we’ll see an announcement soon.