Death Stranding, the game that sees you play as Sam Bridges as he traverses a post-apocalyptic United States to deliver parcels while also working a full-time babysitting job, is officially available on PC today.

There’s no way to actually describe Death Stranding without either confusing you or spoiling the game, so instead we’ll just give you a spoiler-free list of what to expect: ghost babies, a dedicated pee mechanic, Geoff Keighley, cross-dimensional breast feeding, real life baby lamps that can also be used as paperweights or hefty projectiles, an apparent endorsement courtesy of Monster Energy, and much more.

The PC version of the game also contains a Photo Mode, so you can take as many artsy photos as you want to as soon as you run into Mads Mikkelsen’s character, along with a high frame rate, ultra-wide monitor support, and content from Valve’s Half-Life.

You can find the PC requirements for Death Stranding below, in case you’re wondering if your system is beefy enough to handle it.

MINIMUM

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel® Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB

DirectX 12

HDD: 80GB

Sound cards: DirectX compatible

RECOMMENDED 30FPS

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM: 8GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB or Radeon RX 570 4 GB

DirectX 12

HDD: 80GB

Sound cards: DirectX compatible

RECOMMENDED 60FPS

OS: WIndows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 8GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 590

DirectX 12

HDD: 80GB

Sound cards: DirectX compatible

Death Stranding’s PC release is priced at $59.99/£54.99/€59.99. You can buy it now on Steam by following the link here and on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.