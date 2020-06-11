Modest Death Stranding PC requirements revealed

505 Games has revealed the rather modest Death Stranding system requirements to finally answer the question that’s been burning in your mind, “Can I run Death Stranding?” Well, read the requirements and find out, silly!

The released Death Stranding PC requirements offer three different settings to help eye up your performance target: Minimum; Recommended 30fps; Recommended 60fps.

Check out the Death Stranding PC requirements below:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel® Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB

DirectX 12

HDD: 80GB

Sound cards: DirectX compatible

Recommended 30fps

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM: 8GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB or Radeon RX 570 4 GB

DirectX 12

HDD: 80GB

Sound cards: DirectX compatible

Recommended 60fps

OS: WIndows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 8GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 590

DirectX 12

HDD: 80GB

Sound cards: DirectX compatible

As you can see, the Death Stranding PC requirements aren’t too power hungry, although being a PlayStation 4 exclusive we didn’t expect it to be.

With the game running on the same engine as Horizon Zero Dawn, the Death Stranding PC requirements are a decent look into what hardware players will need to run that upcoming release.

While the game’s PC port was supposed to out this month, developer Kojima Productions had to delay the title until July due to complications with remote working. The game will be out on July 14th complete with a photo mode and some Half-Life items to spice up the experience. The game will be out on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.