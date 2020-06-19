The hotly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen versions will be playable as soon as both the game and consoles are playable, but it won’t be the full next-gen experience at launch.

Revealed by deceleration CD Projekt RED, the Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen experience will be a free upgrade for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the latter console using Xbox Smart Delivery.

Despite being playable in some enhanced form, there will be a later patch to the RPG that will further utilize next-gen console technology. Presumably, we’ll even see some form of ray-tracing on consoles, just like the PC version.

“We are happy to confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will be backwards compatible with both next-gen consoles! Your PS4 copy of the game will work on PS5 on launch day. Anyone who buys the game on Xbox One will be able to play their copy on Xbox Series X when the console launches too,” said Cyberpunk’s Twitter account.

We are happy to confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will be backwards compatible with both next-gen consoles! Your PS4 copy of the game will work on PS5 on launch day. Anyone who buys the game on Xbox One will be able to play their copy on Xbox Series X when the console launches too! — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 19, 2020

“At some point we will have a more robust update for next-gen which we plan to give free of charge to anyone who purchases the PS4 or Xbox One version,” said CD Projekt exec Micha? Nowakowski.

“But in any case you will be able to play the game on next-gen from 19th November when the game releases and it will look better than on current-gen from that moment as well.”

Cyberpunk 2077 was recently delayed for a second time, bringing the title to a November release date.