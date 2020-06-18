CD Projekt RED’s upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed again.

Originally delayed from an April release date until September, Cyberpunk 2077 will now release on November 19th.

We gave decided to move the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 from September 17th to November 19th,” said CD Projekt RED. “Those of you familiar with the way we make games know that we won’t ship something which is not ready”.

“At the time of writing, Cyberpunk 2077 is finished both content wise and gameplay wise. The quests, the cutscenes, the skills and items; all the adventures Night City has to offer – it’s all there. But with such an abundance of content and complex systems interweaving with each other, we need to properly go through everything, balance game mechanics and fix a lot of bugs.”

Cyberpunk’s original delay was reportedly tied to the game’s unacceptable performance on base Xbox One. However, with the company’s track record of delivering gorgeous games with strong levels of performance, we hope that won’t be the case when the game releases this November.