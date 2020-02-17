CD Projekt RED are known for creating huge showcase games for high-end PCs and no game screams “BUT MY PC RUNS THE GAME WELL, CONSOLE PEASENT“ more than the as-of-now unreleased Cyberpunk 2077. Of course, to correspond with the game’s release, there might be an NVIDIA Cyberpunk 2077 GPU on the way.

Spawning from a social media conversation between the official Cyberpunk 2077 account and Nvidia in which Cyberpunk proposed the idea of a cross-promotional graphics card, it appears the graphics card manufacturer is well on board with the idea.

Hey @NvidiaGeForce, what do you think about making a limited edition #Cyberpunk2077 GPU? — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 16, 2020

Less than 24 hours after the original proposal and NVIDIA is already teasing a new branded product for a Cyberpunk cross-promotion. With a blurry image and the always-intriguing “Stay Tuned” messaging, we will probably see the new Cyberpunk 2077 GPU later this week.

As for what card the Cyberpunk graphics card could be? Well, it’s most likely an RTX card; in fact, it would be weird for it to be anything other than an RTX card.

With Cyberpunk 2077 being one of the first open-world RPGs to fully commit to ray-tracing for shadows, reflections and global illumination, it would make sense for the promotion to be one of the RTX Super cards. Maybe an RTX 2070 SUPER? Or, should we say, RTX 2077 Super?