After the announcement of Xbox Series X’s Cross-Buy system earlier today, CD Project RED revealed that the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Series X version will be free to owners of the original Xbox One/Xbox One X version.

Taking to Twitter to reveal the news, the official Cyberpunk account unveiled that the next-generation version will be free for Xbox owners.

“Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades,” CD Projekt revealed. “Owners of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available.”

While the Cross-Buy system is an opt-in feature for developers, we shouldn’t expect all cross-gen titles to take advantage of the system.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Series X being free for next-generation’s early adopters could be due to the marketing deal between Microsoft and CD Projekt, much like they did with The Witcher 3. However, knowing CD Projekt’s consumers-first attitude, it’s not a stretch that they would be up for the service anyways.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently suffering a hefty delay, pushing the title from its original April release date all the way up to September. Sources claim that the delay is due to performance issues on the base Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. It looks like next-gen is needed and encouraged for this one.