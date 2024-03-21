Copilots's Covision gains proactive camera responses

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Copilot, a mobile application, has updated its Covision widget. This update incorporates proactive camera responses. When a user opens the camera through the Covision widget, Copilot will now anticipate their chosen function (for example, Identify or AI Painting) and automatically perform an action after the photo is captured. It was seen by Leopeva64 on X.

So let’s say I click a picture of a dog via the “Identify” camera; Copilot will automatically give me the prompt to identify instead of me telling it.

These are the options available on Covision: