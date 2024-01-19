What is "Covision": Microsoft Copilot now has a widget on Androids for camera AI features

Microsoft is currently testing a new feature for its Copilot AI assistant on Android devices called “Covision.” This widget, currently in its early stages of development, grants Copilot access to the phone’s camera, potentially opening up new avenues for functionality. It was seen on X.

Microsoft is also testing a new "covision" widget, tapping on any of those options (Identity, Chat, AI Avatar, AI Paint) opens the camera, but none of them seem to work yet, the only thing those options do, for now, is send the image to Copilot: pic.twitter.com/aERogMMKfh — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) January 19, 2024

While tapping the widget’s various options – Identity, Chat, AI Avatar, and AI Paint – does not currently unlock its full potential, it hints at Microsoft’s vision for enhanced Copilot capabilities. These options suggest potential future features such as:

Identity: For secure access to certain services or accounts, you can use the camera to confirm your identity. Alternatively, Copilot can provide information about an object when you point the camera at it, similar to Google Lens but with AI.

Chat: I believe this button takes you directly to Copilot for a conversation with the AI. Or maybe it integrates visual elements such as images or sketches into your chat conversations.

AI Avatar: Generating a personalized AI avatar that can represent you in virtual spaces. Maybe it can replace your face with your avatar's place, like on Snapchat.

AI Paint: Using the camera to capture real-world elements and incorporate them into AI-generated artwork. Or perhaps it takes your click to Bing Image Creator to edit, which Microsoft rebranded from Bing Image Creator into Image Creator from Designer.

As of now, your guess is as good as mine.

Overall, the “covision” widget looks like a promising glimpse into Microsoft’s vision for the future of Copilot. But it’s not yet clear when these features will be fully functional.