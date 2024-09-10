Copilot in Teams to get new policy that stops its AI from second-guessing people's feelings during meetings

Copilot in Teams is available only for users with a Copilot for Microsoft 365 subscription.

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Copilot in Teams is a special offering, as it’s only available for enterprise users with Copilot for Microsoft 365 subscription plan. Unlike the individual-oriented Copilot Pro, Copilot for Microsoft 365 also gives you enterprise-grade data protection, besides all the AI smarts in MS365 apps.

And now, as the Redmond company mentions in a recently added entry on the Microsoft 365 roadmap site (Feature ID: 411568), a new policy option is coming to Copilot in Teams. In hindsight, admins can prohibit AI from guessing people’s feelings, making judgments, talking about personal traits, or using context to figure things out during meetings.

“This policy enables IT admins to block Copilot responses that might infer emotions, make evaluations, discuss personal traits, and use context to deduce answers,” Microsoft says.

Copilot in Teams helps you quickly catch up on conversations by summarizing key points, decisions, and action items from chats and meetings. But, sometimes, it can do so by picking up traits of people’s emotions and so on during the meetings, which is what this policy wants to prohibit.

“When this setting is applied it restricts copilot’s ability to make inferences or evaluations about people or groups when prompted to do so by users,” the entry reads further, adding that it’s launching generally worldwide for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS users in October.

The company also launched the AI in the Planner app for Teams a while ago, helping you with generating plans, recommending new tasks, and tracking project progress.

Speaking of which, Microsoft has recently announced a “Wave 2” work-oriented event, broadcasting on September 16. There are rumors that Microsoft may announce (another) Copilot rebranding with this event where ‘Copilot’ will be ‘Microsoft 365 Copilot,’ meaning that ‘Copilot in Teams’ will become ‘Microsoft 365 Copilot in Teams.’