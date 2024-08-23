Sick of Microsoft's habit of Copilot rebranding? So do we

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has a weird habit of Copilot rebranding. There’s no secret about that. Before it was Copilot, we had the built-in Bing AI Chat for the popular search engine and Microsoft Edge until the Redmond company brought the AI to Windows 10 and 11.

And it doesn’t stop there. The Verge has learned that the Windows makers are rebranding its Copilot AI offerings to align them more closely with its Microsoft 365 productivity suite.

The primary change is that Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 will now be known as Microsoft 365 Copilot, reflecting the integration of AI tools across Office apps and other business services.

This rebranding also extends to specific tools, such as Copilot in Word, for example, which will become Microsoft 365 Copilot in Word. And if that’s not confusing enough already, Microsoft is also introducing a Business Chat for its AI-driven chat experience.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 is the highest tier of Copilot AI offering on Windows. The $30/user per month add-on integrates with applications like Teams, Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint for tasks like summarizing emails, drafting replies, and analyzing data.

There’s also another thing called Copilot Pro that’s more suited for personal use at $20/user per month after a 1-month free trial. You get priority access to top models, 100 daily boosts for image generation with DALL-E 3, as well as integration with MS365 apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, but minus Teams.