Microsoft's Wave 2 Copilot event may bring out this horrible rebranding

Microsoft has just announced the Wave 2 Copilot event, broadcasting on September 16 at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT.

Announced on Microsoft’s LinkedIn profile, some of the high-profile speakers at the event include Satya Nadella, the CEO, and Jared Spataro, Redmond’s corporate VP for AI at Work. The event will dig deeper into what’s next for Copilot, or “to discover the next phase of Copilot for work.”

But what can we actually expect? Microsoft hasn’t necessarily and explicitly described what the Wave 2 Copilot event is going to be, but we can sort of guess where the event is heading with that kind of work-oriented tagline.

The AI race in the workspace has been heating up, so much so that Microsoft will reportedly rebrand Copilot in the most Microsoft way possible: “Copilot” will be “Copilot as Microsoft 365 Copilot,” so when Copilot embedded in apps like Word, it will become “Microsoft 365 Copilot in Word” instead of what we know now as “Copilot in Word.”

Microsoft is likely making this move to keep Copilot competitive, and it’s expected they’ll announce the change at the event.

Other business-focused updates are also expected to be announced or at least highlighted. But, we may still hear a few things about the consumer-only Copilot Pro tier.

Speaking of enterprises, Microsoft has also launched the consumer-only Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 to workplaces. The former, deemed as the cheapest Copilot+ PC until Qualcomm released the 8-core Snapdragon X Plus SoC recently, will launch on September 10 alongside the latter.

You can RSVP your spot at the Wave 2 Copilot event on Microsoft’s event page on LinkedIn.