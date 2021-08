We are mere days away from Samsung’s Unpacked 2021 event, but it seems the company might as well cancel it, as just about everything related to the event has leaked.

The latest, courtesy of Evan Blass, is a video ad for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3.

In case it is deleted, it can be viewed here:

Read the full specs and features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 here and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 here.