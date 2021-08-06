We are still 5 days away from Samsung’s Unpacked event, but after the full specs of the Samsung Galaxy Fold3 leaked earlier, Giznext decided to drop the full official brochure for the handset.

Beyond specs, the brochure also details the features and software modifications Samsung made to make the device attractive to buyers, and it certainly does a good job of whetting our appetite for the device.

See the 16 pages of the brochure below:

If after all that, you are still interested in the specs, the can be seen below:

Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
operating systemGoogle Android 11, OneUI 3.1
Display7.6 inches foldable, 2208 x 1768 pixels, 374 ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 120 Hz, 6.2 inches Super AMOLED (2260 x 832 pixels, 387 ppi)
processorQualcomm Snapdragon 888, Kryo 680, 5 nm process technology, 64-bit (1x 2.84 GHz + 3x 2.42 GHz + 4x 1.80 GHz)
Storage capacity256/512 GB UFS 3.1
random access memory12 GB LPDDR5
Main cameraTriple-Cam, 12 MP (main camera, f / 1.8, 78 °, 1.4 µm, OIS, 2PD) + 12 MP (ultra-wide-angle camera, f / 2.2, 123 °, 1.12 µm, FF) + 12 MP (zoom lens, f /2.4 1.0 µm, OIS)
Front cameraDual-Cam, 4 MP (under-display, f / 1.8, 2.0 ?m) + 10 MP (cover, f / 2.2, 1.22 ?m)
Video7680 x 4320 pixels (8K UHD), 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K UHD), 1920 x 1080 pixels (Full-HD), 1280 x 720 pixels (HD)
particularitiesFingerprint sensor, face recognition, GPS, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, geo-tagging, IPx8
SensorsAcceleration, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor
SIM cards2x nano SIM + eSIM
links4G (LTE), 5G , Bluetooth 5.0, WLAN AX, NFC, USB Type C
To dyePhantom Green, Phantom Black, Phantom Silver
battery pack4400 mAh, fast charging, wireless charging
Dimensions158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm, closed 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4 mm
Weight271 grams

More images of the handset can be seen below:

Gallery

The price is expected to start at around 1899 euros. For final confirmation of this, we will have to wait for the Unpacked event on the 11th of August 2021.

Comments