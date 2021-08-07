Yesterday we Giznext posted the official marketing brochure for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and today they have released the same brochure for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3.

The full specs have already leaked earlier:

Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G operating system Google Android 11 , OneUI 3.1 Display 6.7 inches foldable, 2640 x 1080 pixels, 425 ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 120 Hz

ext. Display: 1.9 inches, 260 x 512 pixels) processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, Kryo 680, 5 nm process technology, 64-bit (1x 2.84 GHz + 3x 2.42 GHz + 4x 1.80 GHz) Storage capacity 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 random access memory 8 GB LPDDR5 Main camera Dual-Cam, 12 MP (main camera Wide, f / 1.8, 78 °, 1.4 µm, OIS, 2PD) + 12 MP (Ultra-Wide, f / 2.2, 123 °, 1.12 µm, FF) Front camera 10 MP (f / 2.4, 1.22 µm, 80 °) Video 7680 x 4320 pixels (8K UHD), 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K UHD), 1920 x 1080 pixels (Full-HD), 1280 x 720 pixels (HD) particularities Side fingerprint sensor, face recognition, GPS, stereo speakers, geo-tagging, IPx8 Sensors Acceleration, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor SIM cards Nano-SIM + eSIM links 4G (LTE), 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, WLAN AC, NFC, USB Type C To dye Phantom Black, Cream, Lavender battery pack 3300 mAh, fast charging, wireless charging Dimensions 166 x 72.2 x 6.9 mm Weight 183 grams

The device has also leaked earlier of course:

Gallery

The main improvement over the Z Flip 2 is of course the larger external screen. Samsung is also rating the hinge for more than 200,000 cycles, which should last comfortable for more than 5 years.

Like the Fold3 the handset is also IPX8 rated and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be available in black, cream (ivory/gold) and lavender and prices are expected to start from 1099 euros.