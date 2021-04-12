Back in July last year, Microsoft promised to add several new features for Microsoft Teams. And while the software giant has added many new features to Teams since July last year, the company is yet to add support for Chat bubbles, a feature that Teams users have been asking for quite a while now. On the bright side, however, Teams users won’t have to wait for long as the Seattle tech firm seems to be getting ready to roll out the Chat bubbles feature.

On Microsoft 365 roadmap page, Microsoft confirms that the Chat bubbles support for Microsoft Teams is currently in the developmental phase and will be rolled to users next month, May. However, the roadmap page doesn’t give us an exact date, living us in the dark about exactly when we can expect the feature. The roadmap page, nevertheless, does give us some idea about what are Chat bubbles.

As Microsoft has described, support for Chat bubbles means that chats sent during a Teams meeting will surface on the screens of all meeting participants, making the chat more central to the conversation. The feature will allow users to view the chat screen without needing to manually open the chat window.

Besides Chat bubbles, Microsoft is also working on many useful new features that are expected to be added to Microsoft Teams this year. Also, the company has so far added a number of useful new features to its communication tool — the ability to view/download the list of people that attended the meeting, the Whiteboard app in Teams, the ability to copy and share a meet now link, and more.

