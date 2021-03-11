Microsoft Whiteboard app now available in Microsoft Teams channels and chat

Microsoft Whiteboard

Microsoft today announced the availability of Microsoft Whiteboard app in Microsoft Teams channels and chat. With this new Whiteboard experience, you can create a whiteboard associated with a Teams channel. Any member of the channel can edit and collaborate on the whiteboards over time. To get started with Whiteboard, click the “+” button at the top of any Teams channel and chat to Add a tab, search “Whiteboard”. You can also post to notify the channel that Whiteboard is now enabled.

Source: Microsoft

