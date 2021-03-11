We reported in February that Microsoft was adding a new feature to Microsoft Teams that would make it easier to set up a quick meeting.

Microsoft was making it possible to copy and share a Meet Now link without setting up a calendar appointment via a new Get Link to Share flyout.

The previous workflow required users to click the “New Meeting” button in the calendar tab to schedule it, fill out all the details, including the title, date, time, meeting info sections, and more in order to share the meeting invites..

The feature is now rolling out to users, with Teams user Shawn Harry reporting it is showing up on his client:

Just noticed "Share Invite" in a #microsoftTeams meeting has been added. Much easier to share Invite links now when in a meeting already. pic.twitter.com/7H4q08G6Qg — Shawn Harry (@shawnharry) March 10, 2021

The feature should help make Teams easier to use and as convenient as Zoom or Google Meet.

via onMSFT