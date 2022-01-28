A plethora of reports have revealed that Certain Affinity is working with Microsoft once again to develop an Xbox exclusive ‘Monster Hunter clone’.

Reports of Certain Affinity’s new project first emerged from VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb, who has quite the habit of leaking industry news and secrets through their GrubbSnax show. In the latest episode of the show, Grubb stated that Microsoft is “working with Certain Affinity on what seems like a Monster Hunter style game – a Monster Hunter clone.”

In the show, Grubb stated that, much like Ken Levine’s dalliances with indie games he likes, Microsoft saw that Monster Hunter’s gameplay formula was working, enough so that they posited that “‘we should try to make one of those, is anyone out there going to pitch one?’”

Enter Certain Affinity with a pitch in hand labelled “Project Suerte” as Windows Central reports.

While we don’t know much about Project Suerte at the moment, aside from that it’ll have similar gameplay to the Monster Hunter games, we do at least know what Certain Affinity have worked on in the past.

Previously, Certain Affinity has found themselves working as a supporting studio on franchises such as Call of Duty and Halo, even lending a hand on Left 4 Dead and Doom, so there’s a decent degree of pedigree behind this perhaps unknown studio who’s now working directly with Microsoft.

If you’re not looking to play actual Monster Hunter or Certain Affinity’s interpretation, there might still be a big monster fighting game for you, as Embark Studios is developing Arc Raiders for a 2022 release.

Arc Raiders caught our eye as a late reveal during The Game Awards 2021, and we’ve been excited ever since at the prospect of bouncing around and shooting as many bullets as we can carry into a giant angry robot.