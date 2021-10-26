CD Projekt RED has announced that they’ve acquired US-based developer The Molasses Flood, who’re best known for The Flame in the Flood and Drake Hollow.

According to CD Projekt, The Molasses Flood will “keep their current identity” even after this acquisition, and they “will not be merged with existing teams. Instead, The Molasses Flood will be working “in close cooperation with CD Projekt RED,” on a new title.

With the next-gen versions of both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt taking longer than expected, it’s hardly a surprise that CD Projekt might want to rope in a few extra developers to help, however, it appears that won’t entirely be the case, as The Molasses Flood is due to be working on their own project.

“The studio will be working on its own ambitious project which is based on one of CD Projekt’s IP’s,” the Polish developer explained, so we should be able to look forward to a Witcher of Cyberpunk 2077 spinoff game sometime in the future.

There aren’t too many details known about this new project just yet, and it appears we’ll have to wait patiently to learn more, as in the announcement it was revealed that “details about the project will be announced in the future.”

The Molasses Flood, a video games development studio located in Boston, joins CD PROJEKT Group.

In the announcement for this acquisition, Forrest Dowling, studio head at The Molasses Flood said that “When CD Projekt approached us about the possibility of working together, we saw an incredible opportunity to reach a much wider audience through a collaboration with a company we love, creating games in worlds we love. We could not be more excited to continue our mission with the support of CD Projekt and their incredibly talented team.”