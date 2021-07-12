During the recent WitcherCon event, it was revealed that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting a next-gen update as well as new Netflix series based DLC.

While a new DLC sounds promising after the fantastic expansions The Witcher 3 received, sadly it won’t be new locations or quests, as the cover art which was revealed only promises “extra items inspired by the Netflix series,” so it’ll likely just be some swords and hopefully horse armour.

The differently coloured Complete Edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, as the cover art reveals, will also include a next-gen update which will utilise advanced console performance to include “including ray tracing and faster loading times” according to the games website.

The next-generation edition of Wild Hunt will release as a standalone game for PC, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5, but everyone who already owns the game on PC, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4 will receive a free update.

There’s no word of a release date yet for the next-gen Compete Edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or precisely what the next-gen performance enhancements will be, but there’s going to be “more info coming soon” so hopefully we won’t be left waiting for too long.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this year! Here’s a sneak peek of our updated cover art. Spoiler alert: we also prepared some free DLCs inspired by @witchernetflix ? More info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Hs7LwWzUAt — The Witcher (@witchergame) July 9, 2021

During WitcherCon it was also announced that The Witcher: Season 2 would be premiering on Netflix on December 17th 2021 at midnight Pacific time, so there’ll be even more Witcher content to enjoy this year.