Preliminary numbers from an upcoming annual earnings report show that CD Projekt made a mountain of cash, even with the setbacks.

Despite the rocky launch of Cyberpunk 2077, which is putting their situation charitably, the preliminary numbers still show a huge success, no doubt due in part to the unstoppable hype train they created.

With GamesIndustry.biz reporting on the numbers, it looks like they brought in an outstanding PLN 2.14 billion ($562 million) in consolidated sales revenues. This towering stack of cash is reportedly four times more than the year before.

This huge revenue trounces their previous record, set in their previous launch year of 2015 when they released The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, with over two and a half times more than the PLN 798 million ($210 million) they managed to achieve.

Even with the unmitigated success that these reports show, the launch was far from ideal, with the title being pulled from the PlayStation Store alongside mass refunding on all platforms. The PlayStation Store has still yet to allow the sale of the title once more.

After the launch, CD Projekt hasn’t just been sitting around swimming in their giant pool of money, instead, they’ve been hard at work churning out some monolithic patches to get the game in the state they always envisioned it to be in, much like Hello Games did with No Mans Sky.