CCleaner vs Revo Uninstaller – Detailed Comparison

Comparing CCleaner vs Revo Uninstaller isn’t quite so straightforward. Some users might be confused about which one is better for their PC. Luckily, I’ve used both tools and will share all the information you want about this PC cleaning software.

I have to admit that CCleaner and Revo are incredible tools for cleaning, optimizing, and freeing up your PC. Still, there are some significant differences between them.

In this guide, I’ll give a head-to-head comparison and evaluation of the two PC repair software. I’ll elaborate on their features, UI, customer support, user reviews, and so much more. So, keep on reading!

CCleaner vs Revo Uninstaller – Features

Both are outstanding PC programs, and I can assert that they possess some of the best cleaning and optimizing features I’ve tested so far. Here’s what I found out:

CCleaner – All-in-One PC Optimization Tool

I’ve been using CCleaner for over 6 months, and it’s safe to say that the tool works magic in speeding up a computer and other compatible devices. It cleans up your PC and optimizes it automatically. During this period, I found the following outstanding features:

Uninstall apps in seconds. Uninstalling a program on your PC is faster with CCleaner than with Windows uninstaller. Just click a button, and the app will be removed.

Uninstalling a program on your PC is faster with CCleaner than with Windows uninstaller. Just click a button, and the app will be removed. Fast startup . Your computer will significantly speed up the booting process. Besides cleaning up unwanted files and data, it also deactivates apps that weren’t necessary during startup.

. Your computer will significantly speed up the booting process. Besides cleaning up unwanted files and data, it also deactivates apps that weren’t necessary during startup. 60+ languages . With over 5 million weekly downloads and installations, the different language option is an essential feature. It’s impossible to have 2.5 billion users (current downloads) use one language. You can access and use the tool using any national or regional language.

. With over 5 million weekly downloads and installations, the different language option is an essential feature. It’s impossible to have 2.5 billion users (current downloads) use one language. You can access and use the tool using any national or regional language. Device compatibility . You can download and install CCleaner on various devices. For instance, you can use it on Android phones, Windows PCs, iOS, or MacOS.

. You can download and install CCleaner on various devices. For instance, you can use it on Android phones, Windows PCs, iOS, or MacOS. All in one tool . There is so much you can do with CCleaner. For example, you can clean up your PC, speed up, uninstall programs, update drivers, protect your online privacy, etc.

. There is so much you can do with CCleaner. For example, you can clean up your PC, speed up, uninstall programs, update drivers, protect your online privacy, etc. Speeds up your device. Due to its deep cleaning and optimization capability, this tool makes your device process and load apps and services faster.

Revo Uninstaller – App and Extensions Uninstaller

Revo Uninstaller is one of the most popular uninstallers for PCs and smart devices. During my testing and evaluation, I realized it’s an incredible tool for removing Windows apps and their remnant files. Here’s what I found:

Removes Windows apps quickly . Software removal is super fast using its advanced scanning algorithms. You can remove multiple apps in succession.

. Software removal is super fast using its advanced scanning algorithms. You can remove multiple apps in succession. Cleans up program leftovers . This tool scans any leftovers from already uninstalled or installed apps on your device. It has a feature called Forced Uninstall, which gets rid of software with inbuilt uninstallers that aren’t working properly or are absent.

. This tool scans any leftovers from already uninstalled or installed apps on your device. It has a feature called Forced Uninstall, which gets rid of software with inbuilt uninstallers that aren’t working properly or are absent. Uninstalls browser extensions . Revo can remove popular extensions from major browsers, such as Mozilla Firefox, Opera, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, etc.

. Revo can remove popular extensions from major browsers, such as Mozilla Firefox, Opera, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, etc. Multi-level backup system . This tool understands the value of data and how essential it is if you want it back. Files and folders are first taken to a recycle bin, while the Revo Backup Manager handles the Windows Registry files. In both cases, you can easily restore your data and folders.

. This tool understands the value of data and how essential it is if you want it back. Files and folders are first taken to a recycle bin, while the Revo Backup Manager handles the Windows Registry files. In both cases, you can easily restore your data and folders. The hunter mode . This is an incredible feature where you can manage and uninstall startup programs for your PC. The mode allows you to select the apps you want to start during booting, making your PC run optimally.

. This is an incredible feature where you can manage and uninstall startup programs for your PC. The mode allows you to select the apps you want to start during booting, making your PC run optimally. Additional tools. Depending on your package, you can get extras like Windows tools, Evidence Remover, Unrecoverable Delete, Autorun Manager, History Cleaner, etc.

Ease of Use and User Interface

In a nutshell, I would say that both cleaner tools are easy to use. Their interfaces don’t require prior experience to clean your PC. Everything you want is one click of a button away, and the automation feature in both programs will run without further input.

However, CCleaner seems to have more options compared to Revo Uninstaller. The reason behind this is simple: CCleaner isn’t just an uninstaller but an all-around tool for computer customization.

Furthermore, the Revo Uninstaller interface looks lively, and you’ll have fun navigating from one option to another. On the other hand, CCleaner’s interface looks quite old-fashioned, but it’s easy to execute options.

Pricing

CCleaner vs Revo Uninstaller pricing varies from one plan to another. Let us look at this in detail:

CCleaner

CCleaner packages are priced depending on your budget, the devices you want the tool to clean, and the features you desire. Basically, you’ll find four plans, as follows:

Free

Pro – $29.95

Pro Plus – $49.95

Premium Bundle – $64.95

The free version has the most essential basic features for cleaning your devices. That includes privacy protection, basic cleaning, and health checks.

Pro Plus and Pro are almost the same in terms of automation, priority customer support, and driver updates, among others. The main difference is that Pro Plus can check and monitor system files and recover deleted files.

On the other hand, the Premium Bundle is a combination of all other plans with the addition of 27/7 premium customer support. You can also use it on up to five devices at a time.

NOTE: If you aren’t satisfied, you can request your money back within 30 days from the date of purchase.

Revo Uninstaller

Revo Uninstaller has three main pricing plans, namely:

Revo Uninstaller Free

Revo Uninstaller Pro – $12.47 for one device, $17.47 for two devices, and $19.96 for three devices

for one device, for two devices, and for three devices Revo Uninstaller Pro Portable – $14.97 for one year and $22.47 for two years.

The free version consists of a free, installable app and a portable one. You will get basic features such as scanning for leftovers after app uninstallation, free technical support, eight additional cleaning tools, and uninstalling Windows apps.

The Revo Pro plan has all the features in the free version, in addition to browser extension removal, multiple program uninstallations in succession, extended leftover scanning, and system and registry backup.

Finally, the Portable Pro version has all that, plus two major extra features. You can install it on unlimited devices, and it’s suitable to use it with a USB stick.

The pro and pro portable versions give you a lifetime license and a one-year update subscription. Also, there’s a 60-day money-back guarantee if you change your mind.

CCleaner vs Revo Uninstaller – Head-to-Head Comparison

The following table will help you compare CCleaner vs Revo Uninstaller in a simpler manner.

Factors CCleaner Revo Uninstaller Main features Uninstalls apps

Cleans up registry

Check PC health

Optimizes and speeds up device

Updates drivers Removes PC apps

Cleans up registry

Scans app leftovers

Removes browser extensions

Has additional cleaning tools System requirements Windows XP or later

No minimum RAM requirement

About 5 MB ROM

64-bit or 32-bit OS versions 32-bit and 64-bit versions

Windows XP or later

128 MB RAM

500MHz Pentium-Compatible CPU

25 HDD Packages and pricing Free version

Pro at $29.95

Pro Plus at $49.95

Premium Bundle at $64.95 Free version

Pro costs $12.47

Pro Portable costs $14.97 Pros Has a free trial for all plans

Fast scanning

Regularly updated

All-in-one tool

Fast installation Complete app uninstallation

Leftovers removal

Backup options

Batch or multiple uninstalls

Super fast uninstallation Cons Limited features for the free version

Might leave some leftovers after uninstallation Limited in terms of other cleaning features

The free version might not be so helpful Customer support Live chat is available

Contact information is on the official site Live chat for all plans User interface Easy and practical Easy and modern

Final Verdict

After analyzing CCleaner vs Revo Uninstaller, it’s evident that both tools are great. Using these tools is as easy as ABC. Their interfaces are impressive, and you can’t go wrong even if you’re a beginner.

However, they’re completely different tools. CCleaner is an all-in-one cleaning software, while Revo Uninstaller is specifically for removing apps and programs from devices.

My final verdict would be that you can go for CCleaner if you want other features apart from just uninstalling apps. Revo Uninstaller is close to perfect at removing programs and leftovers from your PC.