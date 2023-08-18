20 Best Apps for Windows 11 to Use in 2023

Microsoft released Windows 11 with a slew of intriguing new features and enhancements, making it an alluring operating system for users across the globe. You will need to use the correct software to take advantage of all the improvements while contributing to your productivity and efficiency.

These are the top Windows 11 apps available right now. We’ve covered everything from productivity and entertainment tools to customization apps. Let’s get started!

1. Fortect – Registry cleaning and Windows optimization

Fortect is a newly-developed software that provides users with Windows 11 optimization and registry cleaning. This tool works by removing any clutter and unused registry entries.

This app will enhance your Windows 11 OS speed, thus making the entire experience more enjoyable. Fortect also provides several optimization tools to speed up startup times, effectively manage system resources, and improve overall system stability.

Pros

Great registry cleaning features

OS optimization tools for startup and system resources

User-friendly interface

Cons

Updates are not released very frequently

2. Bitdefender Total Security – Comprehensive antivirus protection

BitDefender Total Security is a fantastic antivirus software that offers users an all-in-one tool that ensures privacy and protection from third-party attacks.

This tool protects your system from various threats, like malware, ransomware, etc. The app was designed to be easily used by experienced and beginner users, so all options are easily accessible.

Pros

Proactive security with excellent identification scores

Real-time scanning

Offers web protection for safe browsing and online payments

Cons

Some features might be limited to the higher-tier versions

Full system scans take a long time and affect system performance

3. Opera Browser – Speed and versatility combined

Opera provides an effortless browsing experience that combines speed, security, and many built-in features. Opera is made to preserve your privacy while boosting your online productivity with a clutter-free layout, an integrated ad blocker, and a free VPN.

It is the perfect option for Windows 11 users thanks to its distinctive sidebar feature, which gives rapid access to necessary functions.

Pros

Fast browsing with a built-in ad blocker

Free VPN service to ensure privacy and security

Customizable sidebar with quick access to bookmarks

Discord integration

Social media control tab

Cons

The extensions library is limited compared to other options

Some websites might find issues while rendering

4. Microsoft Office 365 – Unleash your productivity

No introduction is necessary for Microsoft Office 365. It continues to be a crucial productivity suite for professionals and students alike because of its well-known tools, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

With its cloud integration, you may collaborate easily while accessing and editing your documents from any location.

Pros

A powerful suite of productivity apps covering a wide range of tasks

User-friendly interface to simplify usage

Integrates perfectly with cloud storage for real-time collaboration

Cons

The subscription-based model can be expensive for some users

A significant amount of disk space is required to install all apps

5. Tweaking Repair – Optimize and repair your Windows 11 system

Your Windows 11 system will function smoothly and effectively if you use Tweaking Repair, an effective Windows optimization and repair software.

You can perform a variety of fixes and optimizations that ensure your system will run at its total capacity. Tweaking helps you experience Windows 11 without issues by resolving registry issues, creating backups, corrupted files, and a ton of optimizations.

Pros

Powerful system repair and optimization

User-friendly interface

Regular updates

SFC and CHKDSK commands

Step-by-step structure to guide to through the repair process

Cons

Some of the advanced features are not for beginners

Not using the described fixes correctly can cause issues

6. Slack – Team collaboration made easy

Slack has real-time messaging and file-sharing features that have revolutionized team collaboration, especially during lockdowns when most people worked from home.

You can easily create and manage specialized channels for tasks, groups, or interests to enhance collaboration and reduce email clutter.

Pros

Real-time messaging

Can share files, documents, and media

Seamlessly integrates with various productivity tools

Cons

Search functionality could be improved

The free version has limitations on message history and storage

7. Trello – Organize your projects effectively

Project management is made more accessible by using Trello‘s boards, lists, and a card system. This software ensures that everyone on the team is aware of their obligations while also being able to create boards for various projects and fill them with assignments.

Pros

Provides a visual organization system for clarity

Easy-to-use drag-and-drop functionality

Enables collaboration through comments and attachments

Cons

The analytics and reporting features are limited in the free version

Integration with third parties will require a paid license

8. Adobe Creative Cloud – Unleash your creativity

Adobe Creative Cloud offers creative professionals a thorough suite filled with applications like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro.

These tools enable users to create outstanding visuals, edit and modify images, and create excellent-quality videos. The only question remains: Which of the Adobe Creative Cloud options is the app for you?

Pros

Industry-leading creative tools with a variety of functionalities

Seamless cloud storage enables quick sharing and remote access

Features are regularly updated

Cons

The subscription pricing model could be expensive for some users

Steeper learning curve than in the case of other software

9. Rainmeter – Personalize your desktop

Rainmeter helps you customize your desktop with widgets, skins, and amazing-looking themes and is one of the best Windows 11 customization apps. Make your PC’s desktop your own and express yourself using this tool.

Pros

Can display real-time system information

Shows weather information on the desktop

Cons

Some skins will require configuration to work properly

10. Stardock Start11 – Bring back the classic Start menu

Stardock Start11 offers users a way to return to the classic Start menu but on Windows 11. This makes the PC experience more familiar and adds functionality if you’re used to that setup.

Pros

Recovers the classic Start menu

Layouts and appearance are customizable

Seamless integration with Windows 11

Cons

Not all features may perfectly replicate the original Windows 10 Start menu

11. Todoist – Your personal task manager

Todoist is the perfect app to manage your to-do list better and get things done! During our testing, this app won the title of one of the best Windows 11 apps for productivity. The user-friendly interface ensures that you can quickly and efficiently navigate the menus.

To differentiate amongst tasks, users can set varied priority levels, add labels, and even set due dates for specific projects.

Pros

User-friendly interface

Allows you to synchronize accounts across devices

It enables you to collaborate and share tasks with friends and colleagues

Cons

Some of the advanced features require a paid subscription

The integration with other apps is limited

12. Grammarly – Elevate your writing skills

Grammarly is a handy tool for writers and content creators who want to ensure the best results. This helpful app checks for spelling, grammar, and punctuation errors and offers suggestions using its database. Take your writing to the next level with Grammarly today!

Pros

Integrates perfectly with a variety of apps and browsers

Offers real-time suggestions to correct your writing

A word can be reported as being offensive or added to the word list for better suggestions

Cons

Some of the advanced features are only available in the paid version

Occasionally false-positive corrections can appear

13. Microsoft PowerToys – Power up your workflow

Microsoft PowerToys comprises a set of utilities that can help you improve productivity and efficiency while working on your PC. Some notable features are FancyZones, PowerRename, and Keyboard Manager ensure that your multitasking capabilities are increased exponentially.

Pros

A free suite of great productivity tools for Windows 11

Fully customizable features for advanced users

Regular updates ensure speedy improvements

Cons

Some features might be overwhelming for casual users

Some stability issues have been reported with experimental utilities

14. Xbox App – Access to a vast game library

Xbox App is a small utility that allows you to explore, play, and research the vast array of games on the Xbox platform. If you pay the monthly subscription, you will experience the so-called gamer’s paradise, so don’t hesitate!

Pros

Wide range of games inside the library with regular additions

Enables you to download games for offline play

Exclusive discounts and perks for newly-released games

Cons

Requires a monthly subscription, which might not be for all gamers

15. Steam – The ultimate gaming platform

Steam is well-known in the gaming community and recognized as a leading gaming platform. A vast selection of games, community features, and excellent sales of newly-released games and content enforces this status. This is what attracted millions of gamers worldwide. Will you also join?

Pros

Wide range of games with a variety of genres

Great community with loads of active players

Regular discounts on games

Cons

Some games might need external launchers to work

Refund policies can be very strict for some games

16. Discord – Connect with gamers worldwide

Discord is another fantastic collaboration app that allows gamers to communicate while playing their favorite games. You can chat, share screens, and connect with other gamers around the globe using Discord.

Pros

Easily keep in touch while playing games

Servers can be customized to suit your needs

Integrates with other gaming platforms perfectly

Cons

Updates have caused some bugs

The interface might be overwhelming for beginners

17. Spotify – Your personal music library

Spotify users get access to an enormous music library, podcasts, audio programs, and other excellent stuff. You can share your favorite music with other Spotify users and easily find new artists and playlists.

Pros

Extensive music library

Personalized recommendations and playlists

Seamless synchronization across platforms

Cons

The free version has ads

You will need to pay a subscription to access content offline

18. VLC Media Player – Play any media format

VLC Media Player is one of the most versatile and well-known media players for Windows 11, as it offers seamless support for various content formats and is easy to use. VLC can open almost any video or audio file, regardless of its required codecs.

Pros

Plays any media format

Lightweight build and fast performance

The interface can be customized with skins

Cons

The user interface might seem dated to some users

Library management features are limited

19. Kindle – A world of books at your fingertips

Your Windows 11 tablet becomes the ideal reading tool thanks to Kindle, which gives you quick access to one of the largest libraries of e-books. The database is simple to access while on the road, making reading portable and convenient.

Pros

Extensive e-books library

Reading settings are customizable

Automatically synchronizes reading progress

Cons

Some e-books may not appear in the Kindle library

E-book prices vary considerably

20. Netflix – Stream your favorite shows and movies

Netflix needs no introduction, as it is the source of the well-known ‘Netflix and chill’ saying, which became exponentially popular as the platform released some epic shows. This is the go-to platform for watching content for millions worldwide and offers excellent viewing options.

Pros

Wide range of TV shows, movies, and documentaries

Automatically recommends content based on your viewing history

Enables you to download content for offline viewing

Cons

The available content depends on your region

A monthly subscription is required to access content

The lowest-tier subscription doesn’t offer a download feature and has ads

Windows 11’s enhanced functionality and user interface bring users a world of possibilities. Get the top productivity and customization apps to get the most out of this operating system. Opera Browser provides a flawless browsing experience, Fortect improves system performance, Bitdefender Plus offers strong antivirus protection, and Tweaking Repair keeps your system in peak condition.

Explore the extensive selection of work, gaming, and entertainment apps to improve your experience with Windows 11.