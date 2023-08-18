20 Best Apps for Windows 11 to Use in 2023

Microsoft released Windows 11 with a slew of intriguing new features and enhancements, making it an alluring operating system for users across the globe. You will need to use the correct software to take advantage of all the improvements while contributing to your productivity and efficiency.
These are the top Windows 11 apps available right now. We’ve covered everything from productivity and entertainment tools to customization apps. Let’s get started!
1. Fortect – Registry cleaning and Windows optimization
Fortect is a newly-developed software that provides users with Windows 11 optimization and registry cleaning. This tool works by removing any clutter and unused registry entries.
This app will enhance your Windows 11 OS speed, thus making the entire experience more enjoyable. Fortect also provides several optimization tools to speed up startup times, effectively manage system resources, and improve overall system stability.
Pros
- Great registry cleaning features
- OS optimization tools for startup and system resources
- User-friendly interface
Cons
- Updates are not released very frequently
2. Bitdefender Total Security – Comprehensive antivirus protection
BitDefender Total Security is a fantastic antivirus software that offers users an all-in-one tool that ensures privacy and protection from third-party attacks.
This tool protects your system from various threats, like malware, ransomware, etc. The app was designed to be easily used by experienced and beginner users, so all options are easily accessible.
Pros
- Proactive security with excellent identification scores
- Real-time scanning
- Offers web protection for safe browsing and online payments
Cons
- Some features might be limited to the higher-tier versions
- Full system scans take a long time and affect system performance
3. Opera Browser – Speed and versatility combined
Opera provides an effortless browsing experience that combines speed, security, and many built-in features. Opera is made to preserve your privacy while boosting your online productivity with a clutter-free layout, an integrated ad blocker, and a free VPN.
It is the perfect option for Windows 11 users thanks to its distinctive sidebar feature, which gives rapid access to necessary functions.
Pros
- Fast browsing with a built-in ad blocker
- Free VPN service to ensure privacy and security
- Customizable sidebar with quick access to bookmarks
- Discord integration
- Social media control tab
Cons
- The extensions library is limited compared to other options
- Some websites might find issues while rendering
4. Microsoft Office 365 – Unleash your productivity
No introduction is necessary for Microsoft Office 365. It continues to be a crucial productivity suite for professionals and students alike because of its well-known tools, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook.
With its cloud integration, you may collaborate easily while accessing and editing your documents from any location.
Pros
- A powerful suite of productivity apps covering a wide range of tasks
- User-friendly interface to simplify usage
- Integrates perfectly with cloud storage for real-time collaboration
Cons
- The subscription-based model can be expensive for some users
- A significant amount of disk space is required to install all apps
5. Tweaking Repair – Optimize and repair your Windows 11 system
Your Windows 11 system will function smoothly and effectively if you use Tweaking Repair, an effective Windows optimization and repair software.
You can perform a variety of fixes and optimizations that ensure your system will run at its total capacity. Tweaking helps you experience Windows 11 without issues by resolving registry issues, creating backups, corrupted files, and a ton of optimizations.
Pros
- Powerful system repair and optimization
- User-friendly interface
- Regular updates
- SFC and CHKDSK commands
- Step-by-step structure to guide to through the repair process
Cons
- Some of the advanced features are not for beginners
- Not using the described fixes correctly can cause issues
6. Slack – Team collaboration made easy
Slack has real-time messaging and file-sharing features that have revolutionized team collaboration, especially during lockdowns when most people worked from home.
You can easily create and manage specialized channels for tasks, groups, or interests to enhance collaboration and reduce email clutter.
Pros
- Real-time messaging
- Can share files, documents, and media
- Seamlessly integrates with various productivity tools
Cons
- Search functionality could be improved
- The free version has limitations on message history and storage
7. Trello – Organize your projects effectively
Project management is made more accessible by using Trello‘s boards, lists, and a card system. This software ensures that everyone on the team is aware of their obligations while also being able to create boards for various projects and fill them with assignments.
Pros
- Provides a visual organization system for clarity
- Easy-to-use drag-and-drop functionality
- Enables collaboration through comments and attachments
Cons
- The analytics and reporting features are limited in the free version
- Integration with third parties will require a paid license
8. Adobe Creative Cloud – Unleash your creativity
Adobe Creative Cloud offers creative professionals a thorough suite filled with applications like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro.
These tools enable users to create outstanding visuals, edit and modify images, and create excellent-quality videos. The only question remains: Which of the Adobe Creative Cloud options is the app for you?
Pros
- Industry-leading creative tools with a variety of functionalities
- Seamless cloud storage enables quick sharing and remote access
- Features are regularly updated
Cons
- The subscription pricing model could be expensive for some users
- Steeper learning curve than in the case of other software
9. Rainmeter – Personalize your desktop
Rainmeter helps you customize your desktop with widgets, skins, and amazing-looking themes and is one of the best Windows 11 customization apps. Make your PC’s desktop your own and express yourself using this tool.
Pros
- Can display real-time system information
- Shows weather information on the desktop
Cons
- Some skins will require configuration to work properly
10. Stardock Start11 – Bring back the classic Start menu
Stardock Start11 offers users a way to return to the classic Start menu but on Windows 11. This makes the PC experience more familiar and adds functionality if you’re used to that setup.
Pros
- Recovers the classic Start menu
- Layouts and appearance are customizable
- Seamless integration with Windows 11
Cons
- Not all features may perfectly replicate the original Windows 10 Start menu
11. Todoist – Your personal task manager
Todoist is the perfect app to manage your to-do list better and get things done! During our testing, this app won the title of one of the best Windows 11 apps for productivity. The user-friendly interface ensures that you can quickly and efficiently navigate the menus.
To differentiate amongst tasks, users can set varied priority levels, add labels, and even set due dates for specific projects.
Pros
- User-friendly interface
- Allows you to synchronize accounts across devices
- It enables you to collaborate and share tasks with friends and colleagues
Cons
- Some of the advanced features require a paid subscription
- The integration with other apps is limited
12. Grammarly – Elevate your writing skills
Grammarly is a handy tool for writers and content creators who want to ensure the best results. This helpful app checks for spelling, grammar, and punctuation errors and offers suggestions using its database. Take your writing to the next level with Grammarly today!
Pros
- Integrates perfectly with a variety of apps and browsers
- Offers real-time suggestions to correct your writing
- A word can be reported as being offensive or added to the word list for better suggestions
Cons
- Some of the advanced features are only available in the paid version
- Occasionally false-positive corrections can appear
13. Microsoft PowerToys – Power up your workflow
Microsoft PowerToys comprises a set of utilities that can help you improve productivity and efficiency while working on your PC. Some notable features are FancyZones, PowerRename, and Keyboard Manager ensure that your multitasking capabilities are increased exponentially.
Pros
- A free suite of great productivity tools for Windows 11
- Fully customizable features for advanced users
- Regular updates ensure speedy improvements
Cons
- Some features might be overwhelming for casual users
- Some stability issues have been reported with experimental utilities
14. Xbox App – Access to a vast game library
Xbox App is a small utility that allows you to explore, play, and research the vast array of games on the Xbox platform. If you pay the monthly subscription, you will experience the so-called gamer’s paradise, so don’t hesitate!
Pros
- Wide range of games inside the library with regular additions
- Enables you to download games for offline play
- Exclusive discounts and perks for newly-released games
Cons
- Requires a monthly subscription, which might not be for all gamers
15. Steam – The ultimate gaming platform
Steam is well-known in the gaming community and recognized as a leading gaming platform. A vast selection of games, community features, and excellent sales of newly-released games and content enforces this status. This is what attracted millions of gamers worldwide. Will you also join?
Pros
- Wide range of games with a variety of genres
- Great community with loads of active players
- Regular discounts on games
Cons
- Some games might need external launchers to work
- Refund policies can be very strict for some games
16. Discord – Connect with gamers worldwide
Discord is another fantastic collaboration app that allows gamers to communicate while playing their favorite games. You can chat, share screens, and connect with other gamers around the globe using Discord.
Pros
- Easily keep in touch while playing games
- Servers can be customized to suit your needs
- Integrates with other gaming platforms perfectly
Cons
- Updates have caused some bugs
- The interface might be overwhelming for beginners
17. Spotify – Your personal music library
Spotify users get access to an enormous music library, podcasts, audio programs, and other excellent stuff. You can share your favorite music with other Spotify users and easily find new artists and playlists.
Pros
- Extensive music library
- Personalized recommendations and playlists
- Seamless synchronization across platforms
Cons
- The free version has ads
- You will need to pay a subscription to access content offline
18. VLC Media Player – Play any media format
VLC Media Player is one of the most versatile and well-known media players for Windows 11, as it offers seamless support for various content formats and is easy to use. VLC can open almost any video or audio file, regardless of its required codecs.
Pros
- Plays any media format
- Lightweight build and fast performance
- The interface can be customized with skins
Cons
- The user interface might seem dated to some users
- Library management features are limited
19. Kindle – A world of books at your fingertips
Your Windows 11 tablet becomes the ideal reading tool thanks to Kindle, which gives you quick access to one of the largest libraries of e-books. The database is simple to access while on the road, making reading portable and convenient.
Pros
- Extensive e-books library
- Reading settings are customizable
- Automatically synchronizes reading progress
Cons
- Some e-books may not appear in the Kindle library
- E-book prices vary considerably
20. Netflix – Stream your favorite shows and movies
Netflix needs no introduction, as it is the source of the well-known ‘Netflix and chill’ saying, which became exponentially popular as the platform released some epic shows. This is the go-to platform for watching content for millions worldwide and offers excellent viewing options.
Pros
- Wide range of TV shows, movies, and documentaries
- Automatically recommends content based on your viewing history
- Enables you to download content for offline viewing
Cons
- The available content depends on your region
- A monthly subscription is required to access content
- The lowest-tier subscription doesn’t offer a download feature and has ads
Windows 11’s enhanced functionality and user interface bring users a world of possibilities. Get the top productivity and customization apps to get the most out of this operating system. Opera Browser provides a flawless browsing experience, Fortect improves system performance, Bitdefender Plus offers strong antivirus protection, and Tweaking Repair keeps your system in peak condition.
Explore the extensive selection of work, gaming, and entertainment apps to improve your experience with Windows 11.