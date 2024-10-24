Can Windows 11 24H2 run on older PCs? Microsoft says maybe

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft launched the Windows 11 24H2 version, the operating system’s latest and most AI-friendly update earlier this month. It sure does cater to Copilot+ PCs’ needs, especially with flagship features like Recall and Super Resolution, but how well can it hold up on holder PCs?

The Redmond tech giant boasts that Windows 11 24H2 drops CPU usage dramatically by up to 25% during monthly security updates. It’s also 45% faster to install and almost 40% faster to restart compared to 23H2, the previous version.

“Windows 11, version 24H2 represents significant improvements to the already robust update foundation of Windows,” Microsoft says.

That also means that the 2024 update may still be running well on older devices. Folks reported online that the update runs well on their laptop with a 10-year-old Intel Celeron N2940 processor. They reported faster performance in tasks like File Explorer, Chrome, and YouTube, although it’s still best to take this info with a grain of salt.

Microsoft also mentions that the feature update downloads are approximately 200 MB smaller due to a redesign that optimizes the handling of Microsoft inbox apps and extends conditional downloads to include Microsoft Edge.

But still, though, the 24H2 version is still plagued with a lot of issues here and there, including fingerprint and connectivity or network problems. Microsoft has even compatibility hold on certain devices with a problematic Camera app. And, if you have Asus’ budget-friendly X415KA and X515KA models, Microsoft has also prevented the 24H2 update due from these devices to hardware compatibility problems.