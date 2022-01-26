After Bloomberg revealed in a recent report that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is in the works at Activision, new reports have claimed the game may be exclusive to next-gen consoles, sparking concern amongst fans.

Very little is currently known about the rumoured sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone, known as called Warzone 2, as the recent Bloomberg report merely revealed that Activision was developing it and that it’s planned for release sometime during 2023.

Following this report, industry insider and noted leaked Tom Henderson took to Twitter, confirming that “Warzone 2 is literally that… Warzone 2.” According to Henderson, this means that the game will be for “current-gen and PC only,” with “no past weapon integration.”

Reacting to this report, many players have appeared excited about the possibility of a “completely new game for the better hardware,” however the enthusiasm is not universal, with many players desperately clutching at their microtransactions.

Warzone 2 is literally that… Warzone 2. Current gen and PC only… No past weapon integrations etc. A completely new game for the better hardware. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 25, 2022

After years of playing other live service titles such as Fortnite and Apex Legends, which are still getting a seamlessly endless supply of new content, some players appear to have forgotten how microtransactions tend to work, as they usually don’t carry over between major releases.

This reveal has left some players bafflingly lamenting the time they’ve spent levelling up their weapons and the money they’ve spent on in-game cosmetics despite enjoying these items throughout the time they’ve played so far.

“So I’ve been levelling up vanguard weapons for nothing” one player mourned, while another suggested that “removing old cosmetics is an inevitable legal problem waiting to happen.”

Thankfully, Call of Duty: Warzone fanatics shouldn’t have to worry for another year or two, as Warzone 2 is not expected to launch until sometime in 2023.

While Call of Duty: Warzone 2 should be available to all next-gen platforms, it may be one of the last Call of Duty games to launch on PlayStation consoles at all.

In the recent Bloomberg report which revealed Warzone 2’s existence, it was claimed that only “at least” the next three Call of Duty titles were guaranteed for Sony’s consoles, meaning after this time, new Activision owners Microsoft may decide to make the franchise Xbox exclusive.