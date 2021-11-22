Sledgehammer Games has announced that Call of Duty: Warzone’s new Pacific map, as well as Vanguard’s first season of content have been delayed until December 8th.

The new Pacific Caldera map for Call of Duty: Warzone was previously planned to launch on December 3rd, with first play access available on December 2nd for Call of Duty: Vanguard owners. While this new map has been delayed by just under a week, Vanguard owners will still keep their early access, allowing them to play for a while before the rabble gets let in on the 9th of December.

Alongside the delay to the Caldera map for Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Vanguard’s first Season was also delayed by just under a week. While it’s not too long to wait, this slightly delays players getting their hands on new maps and modes, new weapons and gear, as well as new updates to the Zombies game mode.

It was not explained in the brief Twitter announcement just why this delay was necessary, but it comes in the wake of a damning Wall Street Journal report which claimed that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick was aware of the problematic culture and sexual harassment going on in Activision Blizzard “for years.”