Bill Gates sits down with OpenAI's Sam Altman to discuss AI, promises video support in ChatGPT

It’s been quite a hectic few years for artificial intelligence (AI), especially with Microsoft’s Copilot and OpenAI’s rapidly changing ChatGPT. Now, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has just sat down for a conversation with OpenAI’s Sam Altman in a recent episode of Unconfuse Me with Bill Gates podcast.

The two tech titans share their food of thought of where we, as humans, stand during AI’s rapid development and how today’s AI models, despite all their advances, are still “the stupidest they’ll ever be,” and more.

“I was very skeptical like I did not expect ChatGPT to get so good,” Bill Gates says.

Altman also revealed ambitious plans for the future of the popular AI-powered chatbot. The 38-year-old tech boss hinted at a significant expansion of ChatGPT’s capabilities, including multimodality and enhanced reasoning abilities.

When asked about what’s the plan for the popular AI-powered chatbot in the next two years, he teases, “Multi-modality, … Speech in, speech out. Images. Eventually video.”

“We’ve launched images and audio, and it had a much stronger response than we expected. We’ll be able to push that much further, but maybe the most important areas of progress will be around reasoning ability,” he continues.

What’s next? Altman reveals in the podcast that robotics and physically demanding blue-collar jobs are ones to explore. He revealed that OpenAI has recently ventured into robotics investments and is attentively observing advancements in hardware technology.

“We’ve started investing a little bit in robotics companies. On the physical hardware side, there’s finally, for the first time that I’ve ever seen, really exciting new platforms being built there,” he says.

And it’s not just that. You can check out Gates and Altman’s 30-minute talk on YouTube and Spotify.