ChatGPT voice conversations are now available to all Android users; for free

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has expanded its voice conversation feature to all Android users. This means anyone with an Android phone can now have natural, back-and-forth conversations with ChatGPT, just like a human friend or colleague.

Previously, the voice conversation feature was only available to paid subscribers. However, as of November 21, 2023, OpenAI has made it free for everyone.

To start using ChatGPT voice conversations, download and open the ChatGPT app for Android. You’ll see a headphones icon in the bottom right corner. Tap the icon to start a conversation.

At the end of last year, it was visible on the Google Play store that ChatGPT with voice is now available to all free users. Still, it is now available for 100% Android app users.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT seems to be working on new features to improve its accessibility and functionality on Android devices. Recent updates to the app suggest that Android users may soon have the option to use ChatGPT instead of Google Assistant. The code and UI elements within the app indicate that a ChatGPT digital assistant for Android devices is in the works.

In addition to the benefits, ChatGPT voice conversations could have potential drawbacks. For example, it is important to remember that ChatGPT is a machine-learning model that is imperfect. Sometimes, it is possible for mistakes to occur or for incorrect information to be generated.