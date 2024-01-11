Microsoft wants to open Copilot the moment you open your Windows 11 desktop

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Another day, another in-your-face tactic in Microsoft’s sleeves to push Copilot. Besides slapping a new Copilot key on future keyboards, the Redmond-based tech giant now wants your Windows 11 to open the AI companion the moment the desktop is turned on.

Folks in the Dev Channel of Windows 11 insiders are getting the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23615. With this build, the Redmond team is currently experimenting with automatically opening the Copilot window when Windows starts on widescreen devices.

“Note that this is rolling out so not all Insiders in the Dev Channel will see this right away,” Microsoft says in the official changelog.

Though, there’s no need to worry just yet. It’s still customizable, so you can turn it off — just like how one would do with annoying startup apps — through the Settings app > Personalization > Copilot.

Besides these, you’re not missing out much from this build. It brings support for USB 80Gbps, though, so you must check that out.

Microsoft’s recent integration of AI into various aspects of its software has been met with criticism from some users who feel that the company is overusing AI and making it too intrusive.

Notepad is also not safe. Folks in the insider channels have spotted a new AI-powered feature called “Cowriter,” and it works just like Cocreator on Paint. You can paraphrase sentences and make paragraphs longer or shorter.