You can now pre-load STALKER 2 on Xbox Series X/S at a whopping 146 GB

The release of STALKER 2: Hearts of Chornobyl is just around the corner. On Xbox Series X/S, the game can now be pre-loaded under the condition that you have a massive space in the storage: 146 GB, though it’s not yet available for PC.

A 146 GB size pre-load is an eye-watering necessary storage indeed. If you want to pre-load the game, you can do so via the Xbox mobile app, though those with limited storage may also need to use Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Developed using Unreal Engine 5, STALKER 2 can run at 60 FPS (up to 120, according to the game’s listing) on Xbox Series X. It is set to release next week on November 20 for Xbox Series X/S and PC, including on Xbox Game Pass like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Or, you can also pre-order the game at £49.99 with the Deluxe option at £65.99 and Ultimate at £89.99.

Per the game’s description, STALKER 2 (spelled as “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2”) is “one of the biggest open-worlds to date, filled with radiation, mutants, and anomalies” where you can “experience one-of-a-kind gameplay, featuring the elements of a first-person shooter, immersive sim and horror” at the dangerous Chornobyl Exclusion Zone.

STALKER 2 has been one of the hottest upcoming shooters that will launch exclusively on Xbox and PC made by GSC Game World, a Ukrainian studio. It’s the first STALKER game in 15 years and has a bit of a rough patch in developing after its initial cancellation in 2012. It then got picked up, but the Russian invasion of Ukraine stopped the progress until now.