Microsoft Flight 2024 has quite a demanding ideal requirement with 64GB RAM

Microsoft Flight 2024 is just on the horizon. The popular simulation is set to launch on November 19, with reviews now out already, and it seems like it’s moving towards a 64GB RAM requirement for ideal gameplay.

For the best 4K gaming experience, Microsoft recommends using an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X or Intel Core i7-14700K CPU, a Radeon RX 7900 XT or GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 12 GB of VRAM, and 64 GB of RAM. This is a higher RAM requirement than many recent games, like Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, which suggests only 32 GB for optimal play.

The game gets a reduced installation size of approximately 30GB, thanks to advancements in cloud streaming. So, high-res graphics can be streamed on demand rather than requiring large downloads.

As for its minimum requirement, Microsoft says that you need an AMD Ryzen 2600X or Intel Core i7-6800K CPU, a Radeon RX 5700 or GeForce GTX 970 GPU with 4 GB of VRAM, 16 GB of RAM, and 50 GB of storage.

Interestingly, although Windows 11 has just become the most popular operating system for gamers on Steam since its release, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 can still operate smoothly on Windows 10 “with latest update.”

The standalone sequel to the 2020 version is coming to Windows PCs and Xbox, with support for Xbox Game Pass. You can also transfer most of your purchased content from the previous game to Microsoft Flight 2024—which now has new aircraft, missions based on real aviation tasks, and better scenery with dynamic seasons and wildlife.

You can pre-order the game on the Microsoft Store now at $70, but on Steam, it will be available on September 26.