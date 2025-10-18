Best Time Lapse Software For Windows In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Time lapse photography is a fascinating technique that allows you to compress long periods into short, engaging videos. Whether you’re documenting a construction project, capturing the blooming of a flower, or recording the movement of the stars, the right time lapse software can make all the difference. Windows users have a wealth of options to choose from, but finding the best one for your needs can be time-consuming.

This article will explore the top 11 time lapse software solutions for Windows in 2025, considering factors like ease of use, features, and price. We’ll delve into what each software offers, highlighting their strengths and weaknesses to help you make an informed decision and start creating stunning time lapse videos.

Which Time Lapse Software is Right for You?

Here are some of the best time lapse software options available for Windows users in 2025:

1. iMovie (for Windows)

While iMovie is primarily known as a MacOS video editing software, there are Windows versions available (or alternatives that mimic its functionality). It’s a user-friendly option, especially for beginners, offering a simple interface and basic time lapse creation tools. You can import your photos or video clips, adjust the speed, and add titles and transitions.

iMovie simplifies the time lapse process with its intuitive drag-and-drop interface. It allows you to easily import media files, adjust playback speed to achieve the desired time compression, and enhance your time lapse with added effects like filters and text overlays. Its straightforward design makes it a great starting point for those new to time lapse photography.

Key Features:

Simple, intuitive interface

Basic time lapse speed controls

Titles and transitions

Audio editing

Easy export options

Pricing: Free (with MacOS, Windows alternatives may vary)

2. LRTimelapse

LRTimelapse is a powerful time lapse software designed to work seamlessly with Adobe Lightroom. It allows you to deflicker your time lapse sequences, grade your images in Lightroom, and then render the final video. It’s a popular choice for professional time lapse photographers.

LRTimelapse excels in advanced image processing and deflickering, a common issue in time lapse photography where brightness fluctuates between frames. Its integration with Adobe Lightroom allows for precise color grading and editing of individual frames, ensuring a consistent and visually appealing final product. This software is a go-to for professionals seeking high-quality results.

Key Features:

Deflickering

Lightroom integration

Visual workflow

Keyframe editing

Motion blur blending

Pricing: €99 (around $107 USD)

3. Time-Lapse Tool

Time-Lapse Tool is a dedicated time lapse software for Windows that offers a range of features for capturing and creating time lapse videos. It supports capturing images from webcams, IP cameras, and DSLR cameras. It also includes features like motion detection and scheduling.

Time-Lapse Tool provides a comprehensive suite of features for capturing and processing time lapse footage directly from various sources, including webcams, IP cameras, and DSLR cameras. Its motion detection capability allows for automated capture based on movement, while the scheduling feature enables you to plan recordings in advance. This software is ideal for users who need a versatile and automated time lapse solution.

Key Features:

Webcam, IP camera, and DSLR support

Motion detection

Scheduling

Image overlay

Video rendering

Pricing: $29.95

4. GBTimelapse

GBTimelapse is a free and open-source time lapse software for Windows. It’s a lightweight and simple option for capturing time lapse sequences from webcams. It allows you to set the capture interval and save the images as a series of JPEG files.

GBTimelapse is a lightweight and simple solution for capturing time lapse sequences from webcams. Its straightforward interface allows you to quickly set the capture interval and save the images as a series of JPEG files. This software is an excellent choice for users who need a basic and free tool for creating time lapse videos from webcam footage.

Key Features:

Free and open-source

Webcam capture

Adjustable capture interval

Simple interface

Pricing: Free

5. Microsoft Hyperlapse

Microsoft Hyperlapse is a free tool that allows you to create smooth and stabilized time lapse videos from your existing videos. It’s easy to use and offers different speed options.

Microsoft Hyperlapse offers a simple and effective way to create smooth and stabilized time lapse videos from your existing video footage. Its user-friendly interface allows you to easily select the desired speed and apply stabilization, resulting in visually appealing and steady time lapse videos. This tool is ideal for users who want to transform their existing videos into engaging time lapse sequences.

Key Features:

Video stabilization

Adjustable speed

Simple interface

Free to use

Pricing: Free

6. GoPro Quik

GoPro Quik is a video editing software that also includes time lapse creation capabilities. It’s designed to work seamlessly with GoPro cameras, but it can also be used with other video sources.

GoPro Quik is a versatile video editing software that includes time lapse creation capabilities. While designed to work seamlessly with GoPro cameras, it can also be used with other video sources. Its user-friendly interface and range of editing tools make it a great option for creating dynamic and engaging time lapse videos.

Key Features:

GoPro integration

Time lapse mode

Video editing tools

Music library

Easy sharing

Pricing: Free (with subscription options for advanced features)

7. iStopMotion

iStopMotion is a stop motion animation software that can also be used to create time lapse videos. It offers advanced features like chroma keying and onion skinning.

iStopMotion is a powerful stop motion animation software that can also be used to create time lapse videos. Its advanced features, such as chroma keying and onion skinning, allow for precise control and creative possibilities. This software is ideal for users who want to create professional-quality time lapse videos with advanced visual effects.

Key Features:

Stop motion animation

Time lapse mode

Chroma keying

Onion skinning

HD and 4K support

Pricing: $49.99

8. Apowersoft Video Editor

Apowersoft Video Editor is a comprehensive video editing software that includes time lapse creation features. It offers a wide range of editing tools and effects.

Apowersoft Video Editor is a comprehensive video editing software that offers a wide range of tools and effects for creating engaging time lapse videos. Its user-friendly interface and powerful features make it a great option for both beginners and experienced users.

Key Features:

Video editing tools

Time lapse mode

Effects and transitions

Text and titles

Audio editing

Pricing: $39.95

9. Movavi Video Editor Plus

Movavi Video Editor Plus is a user-friendly video editing software that includes time lapse creation capabilities. It offers a simple interface and a range of editing tools and effects.

Movavi Video Editor Plus provides a user-friendly environment for creating time lapse videos with its simple interface and range of editing tools and effects. It is a great option for users who are new to video editing and want to create visually appealing time lapse videos without a steep learning curve.

Key Features:

Video editing tools

Time lapse mode

Effects and transitions

Titles and text

Audio editing

Pricing: $79.95

10. VirtualDub

VirtualDub is a free and open-source video capture and processing utility for Windows. While it’s not specifically designed for time lapse, it can be used to create time lapse videos from a series of images.

VirtualDub is a free and open-source video capture and processing utility that can be used to create time lapse videos from a series of images. While not specifically designed for time lapse, its versatility and range of features make it a useful tool for advanced users.

Key Features:

Free and open-source

Video capture

Video processing

Filters and effects

Customizable

Pricing: Free

FAQ

