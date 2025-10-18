How To Disk Cleanup In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide For Beginners

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Keeping your Windows 11 system running smoothly involves regular maintenance, and disk cleanup is a crucial part of that. Over time, your computer accumulates temporary files, system caches, and other unnecessary data that can slow down performance and eat into your storage space. Disk cleanup helps you remove these files, freeing up valuable disk space and improving your PC’s responsiveness.

This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step walkthrough on how to perform a disk cleanup in Windows 11, even if you’re a complete beginner. We’ll cover different methods and options to ensure you get the most out of this essential maintenance task.

What Are The Steps To Disk Cleanup In Windows 11?

Using Disk Cleanup Tool

The Disk Cleanup tool is a built-in Windows utility designed to remove unnecessary files. Here’s how to use it:

Open the Start Menu. Type Disk Cleanup in the search bar. Click on the Disk Cleanup app from the search results. Select the drive you want to clean up (usually the C: drive where Windows is installed). Click OK. In the Disk Cleanup window, check the boxes next to the file types you want to remove. Common options include:

Temporary Internet Files

Downloaded Program Files

Recycle Bin

Temporary Files

Thumbnails

Click OK. Click Delete Files to confirm and start the cleanup process.

Cleaning Up System Files

The Disk Cleanup tool can also clean up system files, which requires administrator privileges.

Follow steps 1-5 from the “Using Disk Cleanup Tool” section above. In the Disk Cleanup window, click the Clean up system files button. Select the drive you want to clean up. Click OK. Check the boxes next to the system file types you want to remove. This may include:

Windows Update Cleanup

Previous Windows Installation(s)

System error memory dump files

Click OK. Click Delete Files to confirm and start the cleanup process.

Using Storage Sense

Storage Sense is another built-in Windows 11 feature that automatically cleans up temporary files and manages storage space.

Open the Settings app (Windows key + I). Click on System. Click on Storage. Turn Storage Sense on by toggling the switch to the “On” position. Click on Storage Sense to configure its settings. Adjust the following settings as needed:

Run Storage Sense: Choose how often Storage Sense runs (e.g., Daily, Weekly, Monthly, When disk space is low).

Choose how often Storage Sense runs (e.g., Daily, Weekly, Monthly, When disk space is low). Delete temporary files that apps aren’t using: Check this box to automatically delete temporary files.

Check this box to automatically delete temporary files. Keep Windows running smoothly by cleaning up temporary system and app files: Set a time frame for deleting files in your Recycle Bin and Downloads folder.

Removing Unused Apps

Uninstalling apps you no longer use can free up a significant amount of disk space.

Open the Settings app (Windows key + I). Click on Apps. Click on Installed apps. Locate the app you want to uninstall. Click the three dots (menu) next to the app’s name. Click Uninstall. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the uninstallation.

Tips For Effective Disk Cleanup

Run Disk Cleanup Regularly: Schedule disk cleanup as part of your routine maintenance to keep your system running smoothly.

Schedule disk cleanup as part of your routine maintenance to keep your system running smoothly. Be Cautious with System Files: When cleaning up system files, be careful not to delete anything you’re unsure about. If in doubt, leave it unchecked.

When cleaning up system files, be careful not to delete anything you’re unsure about. If in doubt, leave it unchecked. Empty the Recycle Bin: Don’t forget to empty the Recycle Bin after deleting files, as they still take up space until removed from the Recycle Bin.

Don’t forget to empty the Recycle Bin after deleting files, as they still take up space until removed from the Recycle Bin. Consider Third-Party Tools: While Windows’ built-in tools are effective, third-party disk cleanup utilities can offer more advanced features and customization options. Use them with caution, and always download from reputable sources.

While Windows’ built-in tools are effective, third-party disk cleanup utilities can offer more advanced features and customization options. Use them with caution, and always download from reputable sources. Back Up Your Data: Before performing any major disk cleanup, it’s always a good idea to back up your important files in case something goes wrong.

Comparing Disk Cleanup Methods

Feature Disk Cleanup Tool Storage Sense Uninstalling Apps Manual Control High Medium High Automation Low High Low Target Files Temp, System Temp, Recycle Bin Specific Apps User Effort Medium Low Medium

Keep Your System Optimized

Regular disk cleanup is essential for maintaining the performance and stability of your Windows 11 system. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can easily remove unnecessary files, free up disk space, and keep your computer running at its best.

FAQ

What happens if I delete the wrong files during disk cleanup? If you accidentally delete important files, you may be able to recover them from the Recycle Bin. However, if you’ve emptied the Recycle Bin, recovery may be more difficult and require specialized software.

How often should I run disk cleanup? It depends on how frequently you use your computer and how much data you accumulate. A good starting point is to run disk cleanup once a month, or more often if you notice performance issues.

Does disk cleanup delete my personal files? No, disk cleanup is designed to remove temporary files, system caches, and other unnecessary data. It does not delete your personal files, such as documents, photos, or videos, unless they are located in temporary folders.

Is it safe to delete Windows Update Cleanup files? Yes, it is generally safe to delete Windows Update Cleanup files. These files are created during Windows updates and are no longer needed once the update is installed successfully. Deleting them can free up a significant amount of disk space.

Can I schedule Disk Cleanup to run automatically? While the Disk Cleanup tool itself doesn’t have a built-in scheduling feature, you can use the Task Scheduler to create a task that runs Disk Cleanup automatically at specified intervals. Storage Sense provides automated cleanup natively.

