How To Set Lock Screen On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

The lock screen on Windows 11 is the first thing you see when you turn on your computer or when it’s been idle for a while. Customizing your lock screen can add a personal touch and provide quick access to important information. This guide will walk you through the simple steps to set up and personalize your Windows 11 lock screen.

With a few clicks, you can change the background image, add app notifications, and even display useful information like calendar events or weather updates. This step-by-step guide will show you how to make the most of your Windows 11 lock screen.

How Do I Customize My Windows 11 Lock Screen?

Accessing Lock Screen Settings

Click on the Start button. Select the Settings app (it looks like a gear icon). In the Settings window, click on Personalization in the left-hand menu. Click on Lock screen on the right-hand side.

Choosing a Background Image or Slideshow

In the Lock screen settings, find the “Personalize your lock screen” dropdown menu. Click the dropdown and choose between Windows spotlight, Picture, or Slideshow.

Windows spotlight: Displays a rotating selection of images from Microsoft.

Displays a rotating selection of images from Microsoft. Picture: Allows you to choose a single image from your computer.

Allows you to choose a single image from your computer. Slideshow: Displays a slideshow of images from a folder you select.

If you choose Picture, click the Browse photos button to select an image from your computer. If you choose Slideshow, click the Add a folder button to select a folder containing your desired images.

Adding App Notifications to the Lock Screen

In the Lock screen settings, look for “Lock screen status”. Click the dropdown menu under “Choose an app to show detailed status” and select an app, such as Calendar or Mail. This app will display detailed information on the lock screen. Below that, you can choose up to five apps to show quick status notifications on the lock screen under “Choose apps to show quick status”.

Adjusting Lock Screen Timeout Settings

In the Lock screen settings, click on Screen timeout (this will redirect you to the Power & battery section). Expand the “Screen and sleep” section. Adjust the “On battery power, turn off my screen after” and “When plugged in, turn off my screen after” dropdowns to your preferred timeout settings.

Displaying Lock Screen Background on the Sign-in Screen

In the Lock screen settings, toggle the switch “Show the lock screen background picture on the sign-in screen” to On or Off based on your preference.

Tips for an Enhanced Lock Screen Experience

Use high-resolution images for your background to ensure they look sharp and clear.

Select apps for notifications that provide you with useful at-a-glance information.

Experiment with different slideshow folders to keep your lock screen fresh and interesting.

Consider disabling the lock screen background on the sign-in screen if you prefer a cleaner look.

Customizing the Windows 11 Lock Screen, Simplified

Personalizing your Windows 11 lock screen is a straightforward way to make your computer feel more like your own. By following these simple steps, you can easily customize the background image, add app notifications, and adjust timeout settings to create a lock screen that is both visually appealing and informative.

FAQ

How do I change my lock screen on Windows 11? Go to Settings > Personalization > Lock screen, and choose your preferred background option (Windows spotlight, Picture, or Slideshow).

Can I use a slideshow as my lock screen background? Yes, select “Slideshow” in the Lock screen settings and choose a folder containing your desired images.

How do I remove the lock screen on Windows 11? Removing the lock screen completely requires editing the Windows Registry, which is not recommended for novice users. It’s safer to adjust the timeout settings to minimize its appearance.

Why is my lock screen showing a different image than what I set? If you’ve chosen “Windows spotlight,” the lock screen will display a rotating selection of images from Microsoft, overriding any custom image you’ve set.

How do I add weather to my Windows 11 lock screen? The weather app is not directly available to be added to the lock screen, but you can add an app like “MSN Weather” to show quick status notifications.

Comparison of Lock Screen Background Options

Feature Windows Spotlight Picture Slideshow Background Source Rotating images from Microsoft Single image chosen by the user Multiple images from a user-selected folder Customization Limited; cannot choose specific images High; complete control over the image Medium; control over the folder of images Freshness Automatically updated with new images Static; remains the same until changed Dynamic; changes based on the images in the folder Internet Required Yes No No

