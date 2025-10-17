How To Change Default Web Browser In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Windows 11 offers a streamlined and modern user experience, but its default settings might not always align with your preferences. One common customization is changing the default web browser. Whether you prefer Chrome, Firefox, Edge, or another browser, setting your preferred choice as the default ensures that all web links open with the browser you want.

This guide provides a clear and easy-to-follow method for changing the default web browser in Windows 11. We’ll walk you through the necessary steps to make your favorite browser the go-to option for all your web browsing needs.

How Do I Change My Default Browser in Windows 11?

Access the Default Apps Settings

Open the Start Menu by clicking the Windows icon on your taskbar. Type “Default Apps” in the search bar. Click on the “Default Apps” option from the search results. This will open the Default Apps settings page.

Choose Your Preferred Browser

In the Default Apps settings, you’ll see a list of app categories. Scroll down until you find your desired browser (e.g., Chrome, Firefox). Click on the icon of the browser you want to set as default. You’ll now see a list of file types and link types (e.g., .htm, .html, .pdf, HTTP, HTTPS) associated with web browsing. For each file type or link type that currently has a different default, click on the current default app next to it.

Set the New Default for Each File Type

A pop-up window will appear asking “How do you want to open this?“. Select your desired browser from the list of available apps. If you want to always use this browser for this file type, make sure the “Always use this app” box is checked. Click “OK“. Repeat steps 3-4 for all file types and link types (e.g., .htm, .html, HTTP, HTTPS) to ensure your chosen browser is the default for all web-related tasks.

Verify the Change

After setting the defaults for all relevant file types and link types, close the Default Apps settings window. Click on a web link from an email or document. Your newly selected default browser should open the link.

Tips for Smooth Transition

Install Your Preferred Browser: Ensure your desired browser is installed on your Windows 11 system before attempting to set it as the default.

Ensure your desired browser is installed on your Windows 11 system before attempting to set it as the default. Check File Associations: Double-check that all relevant file types (.htm, .html, HTTP, HTTPS) are associated with your chosen browser in the Default Apps settings.

Double-check that all relevant file types (.htm, .html, HTTP, HTTPS) are associated with your chosen browser in the Default Apps settings. Browser Prompts: Some browsers may prompt you to set them as the default upon opening. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

Some browsers may prompt you to set them as the default upon opening. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process. Administrator Privileges: In rare cases, you might need administrator privileges to change default apps. If you encounter issues, try running the Settings app as an administrator.

Browser Default Alternatives

Feature Windows 11 Settings Browser’s Built-in Setting Access OS Settings App Browser’s Settings Menu Control Level Granular (per file type) General (all at once) Complexity More Steps Simpler Process Recommendation For Specific Needs For Quick, Easy Setup

Changing your default web browser in Windows 11 puts you in control of your browsing experience. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can easily customize your system to work the way you want.

FAQ

How do I change my default browser back to Microsoft Edge? Follow the same steps as above, but select Microsoft Edge as your default browser in the Default Apps settings.

Why is Windows 11 making it difficult to change the default browser? Microsoft encourages the use of Edge, but they still provide the option to change the default browser through the Default Apps settings.

What if my preferred browser isn’t listed in the Default Apps settings? Make sure the browser is installed correctly on your system. If it still doesn’t appear, try reinstalling the browser.

Do I need to change the default browser for each user account on my computer? Yes, the default browser settings are specific to each user account.

Will changing the default browser affect my saved passwords and bookmarks? No, your saved passwords and bookmarks are stored within the browser itself and will not be affected by changing the default browser.

Related reading