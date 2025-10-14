Best Color Picker Software For Windows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Finding the perfect color for your design projects, website, or even just customizing your desktop can be a challenge. Fortunately, numerous color picker software options are available for Windows users in 2024. These tools allow you to easily identify and grab colors from any source on your screen, making your workflow more efficient and your creations more visually appealing. This article explores some of the top color picker software choices, helping you find the perfect fit for your needs.

From simple, lightweight utilities to feature-rich applications, the options are diverse and cater to various user preferences. Whether you’re a professional designer or a casual user, a good color picker can significantly enhance your creative process. Let’s dive into the best color picker software available for Windows in 2024.

Which Color Picker is Right for You?

ColorCop

ColorCop is a classic, lightweight color picker for Windows. It’s a no-frills application that gets the job done quickly and efficiently. It displays the color code in various formats (hex, RGB, etc.) and allows you to save a history of picked colors.

Simple and easy to use interface.

Supports multiple color code formats.

Includes a color history feature.

Offers a magnifier for precise color selection.

Pricing: Free

Instant Color Picker

Instant Color Picker is another excellent option for those seeking a quick and easy solution. This tool is incredibly small and doesn’t require installation. Simply run the executable, and you’re ready to start picking colors. It supports various color formats and offers a zoom feature for precise selection.

Extremely lightweight and portable.

Supports hex, RGB, HSB, and HTML color codes.

Includes a zoom feature for accurate selection.

Displays color values instantly.

Pricing: Free

ColorPic

ColorPic offers a unique approach to color picking by providing a palette of colors that you can customize and save. It also features a color mixer, allowing you to create your own custom colors with ease. It’s a great choice for users who work with specific color palettes regularly.

Customizable color palettes.

Built-in color mixer.

Supports multiple color formats.

Includes a magnifier for precise selection.

Pricing: Free

Just Color Picker

Just Color Picker is a feature-rich color picker that supports a wide range of color formats, including HTML, RGB, HEX, HSB/HSV, HSL, CMYK, and Delphi. It also offers a color editor, allowing you to adjust the selected color to your exact specifications.

Supports a wide range of color formats.

Built-in color editor.

Includes a color harmony generator.

Offers a magnifier for precise selection.

Pricing: Free

GetColor

GetColor is a simple yet effective color picker that focuses on ease of use. It displays the color code in various formats and allows you to copy it to the clipboard with a single click. It’s a great choice for users who need a quick and straightforward color picking solution.

Simple and easy to use interface.

Supports multiple color code formats.

One-click copy to clipboard.

Lightweight and efficient.

Pricing: Free

Coolorus

Coolorus is a professional color wheel panel for Adobe Photoshop, designed to improve workflow and color selection. It offers features like color schemes, gamut lock, and color mixing.

Color wheel panel for Photoshop.

Color schemes and gamut lock.

Color mixing capabilities.

Enhances color selection workflow.

Pricing: Paid (One-time purchase)

Sip

Sip is a color management tool for macOS that allows you to organize, edit, and share colors. It’s not directly for Windows but is often mentioned in the same context due to its popularity. Windows users seeking similar functionality should explore alternatives like those listed above.

Color organization and management.

Color editing and sharing capabilities.

macOS exclusive.

Pricing: Paid (Subscription)

ColorSchemer Studio 2

ColorSchemer Studio 2 is a comprehensive color scheme design tool for Windows. It allows you to create, edit, and analyze color schemes with ease. It’s a great choice for designers who need to create professional-looking color palettes.

Comprehensive color scheme design tools.

Color scheme creation, editing, and analysis.

Supports various color models.

Offers a user-friendly interface.

Pricing: Paid

Pixie

Pixie is a small, free utility that displays the color code of any pixel on your screen. It’s incredibly simple to use and provides the color code in HTML, RGB, HEX, and CMYK formats.

Simple and easy to use.

Displays color codes in multiple formats.

Small and lightweight.

Free to use.

Pricing: Free

Colorzilla

ColorZilla is a popular browser extension available for Chrome and Firefox. It allows you to pick colors from any webpage, analyze color palettes, and generate CSS gradients.

Browser extension for Chrome and Firefox.

Picks colors from webpages.

Analyzes color palettes.

Generates CSS gradients.

Pricing: Free

Adobe Color

Adobe Color is a web-based color tool that allows you to create and explore color palettes. It integrates seamlessly with Adobe Creative Cloud applications.

Web-based color tool.

Creates and explores color palettes.

Integrates with Adobe Creative Cloud.

Offers a variety of color rules.

Pricing: Free (with Adobe account)

Paletton

Paletton is a web-based color scheme designer that allows you to create harmonious color palettes. It offers a variety of color schemes, including monochromatic, analogous, and complementary.

Web-based color scheme designer.

Creates harmonious color palettes.

Offers a variety of color schemes.

Easy to use interface.

Pricing: Free

HTML Color Codes

HTML Color Codes is a website that provides a comprehensive list of HTML color codes. It also offers tools for generating color palettes and converting between different color formats.

Comprehensive list of HTML color codes.

Tools for generating color palettes.

Converts between different color formats.

Easy to use interface.

Pricing: Free

Eye Dropper

Eye Dropper is a Chrome extension that allows you to pick colors from any webpage. It’s a simple and easy-to-use tool that provides the color code in HEX, RGB, and HSL formats.

Chrome extension for picking colors.

Provides color codes in HEX, RGB, and HSL formats.

Simple and easy to use.

Free to use.

Pricing: Free

Quick Color Picker

Quick Color Picker is a lightweight Windows application that allows you to quickly pick colors from your screen. It supports various color formats and offers a zoom feature for precise selection.

Lightweight Windows application.

Supports various color formats.

Includes a zoom feature.

Easy to use interface.

Pricing: Free

Color Picker Online

Color Picker Online is a web-based tool that allows you to pick colors from an image or your screen. It provides the color code in HEX, RGB, and HSL formats.

Web-based color picker.

Picks colors from images or your screen.

Provides color codes in HEX, RGB, and HSL formats.

Free to use.

Pricing: Free

Colormind

Colormind is a web-based tool that uses deep learning to generate color schemes. It can generate color schemes from images, websites, or random seeds.

Web-based color scheme generator.

Uses deep learning to generate color schemes.

Generates color schemes from images, websites, or random seeds.

Offers a unique approach to color palette creation.

Pricing: Free

Material Palette

Material Palette is a web-based tool that allows you to generate color palettes based on the Material Design color system. It’s a great choice for designers who are working on Material Design projects.

Web-based color palette generator.

Based on the Material Design color system.

