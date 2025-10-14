How To Run Troubleshooter In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Windows 11, like its predecessors, comes equipped with a built-in troubleshooting system designed to automatically diagnose and resolve common computer problems. Running a troubleshooter can be a quick and easy way to fix issues related to internet connectivity, audio playback, printer problems, and more. Understanding how to access and utilize these troubleshooters can save you time and frustration when dealing with minor technical glitches.

This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step walkthrough on how to run troubleshooters in Windows 11. We’ll cover the various methods to access the troubleshooting tools, the different types of troubleshooters available, and how to interpret the results to effectively resolve your computer problems.

How Do I Run A Troubleshooter On Windows 11?

Accessing Troubleshooters Through Settings

Open the Settings app. You can do this by pressing the Windows key + I, or by searching for “Settings” in the Start menu. Click on “System”. This will take you to the main system settings page. Scroll down and click on “Troubleshoot”. You’ll find this option towards the bottom of the System settings. Click on “Other troubleshooters”. This will display a list of all available troubleshooters. Choose the troubleshooter you want to run. For example, if you’re having problems with your internet connection, click on “Internet Connections”. Click the “Run” button next to the troubleshooter you selected. The troubleshooter will then start diagnosing your system and attempting to fix any problems it finds. Follow the on-screen instructions. The troubleshooter may ask you questions or provide options to choose from. Follow the prompts carefully to ensure the troubleshooter can effectively diagnose and resolve the issue.

Using the Command Prompt to Run Troubleshooters

Open Command Prompt as an administrator. Search for “cmd” in the Start menu, right-click on “Command Prompt,” and select “Run as administrator.” Type the command msdt.exe -id [TroubleshooterID] and press Enter. Replace [TroubleshooterID] with the specific ID of the troubleshooter you want to run. Here are some common Troubleshooter IDs:

NetworkDiagnosticsWeb (Internet Connections)

(Internet Connections) AudioPlaybackDiagnostic (Playing Audio)

(Playing Audio) WindowsUpdateDiagnostic (Windows Update)

(Windows Update) PrinterDiagnostic (Printer)

Follow the on-screen instructions. The troubleshooter will launch and guide you through the diagnostic and repair process.

Identifying and Selecting the Right Troubleshooter

Windows 11 offers a range of troubleshooters designed for specific problems. Here’s a quick overview of some common troubleshooters and when to use them:

Internet Connections: Use this troubleshooter if you’re experiencing problems connecting to the internet.

Use this troubleshooter if you’re experiencing problems connecting to the internet. Playing Audio: Use this troubleshooter if you’re having issues with sound playback, such as no sound or distorted audio.

Use this troubleshooter if you’re having issues with sound playback, such as no sound or distorted audio. Printer: Use this troubleshooter if you’re having problems printing documents.

Use this troubleshooter if you’re having problems printing documents. Windows Update: Use this troubleshooter if you’re experiencing errors while trying to update Windows.

Use this troubleshooter if you’re experiencing errors while trying to update Windows. Bluetooth: Use this troubleshooter if you’re having issues connecting to Bluetooth devices.

Use this troubleshooter if you’re having issues connecting to Bluetooth devices. Hardware and Devices: Use this troubleshooter if you’re having issues with external hardware devices.

Interpreting Troubleshooter Results

After running a troubleshooter, it will provide a report summarizing the issues it found and any fixes it applied. Here’s how to interpret the results:

“Problems found”: This section lists any issues the troubleshooter detected.

This section lists any issues the troubleshooter detected. “Fixes applied”: This section lists any fixes the troubleshooter automatically applied.

This section lists any fixes the troubleshooter automatically applied. “Problems not fixed”: This section lists any issues the troubleshooter couldn’t resolve automatically. You may need to take further action to fix these problems, such as updating drivers or contacting technical support.

Tips for Effective Troubleshooting

Run the troubleshooter that best matches your problem. Selecting the wrong troubleshooter may not provide helpful results.

Selecting the wrong troubleshooter may not provide helpful results. Restart your computer after running a troubleshooter. This can help ensure that any fixes applied are properly implemented.

This can help ensure that any fixes applied are properly implemented. Check for driver updates. Outdated drivers can cause a variety of problems. Make sure your drivers are up to date, especially for hardware devices like audio cards and printers.

Outdated drivers can cause a variety of problems. Make sure your drivers are up to date, especially for hardware devices like audio cards and printers. Consult online resources. If the troubleshooter can’t fix your problem, search online for solutions specific to your issue.

Troubleshooter Options Comparison

Different methods to run troubleshooters offer varying levels of control and detail. Here’s a brief comparison:

Feature Settings App Command Prompt Ease of Use High Medium Troubleshooter List Comprehensive Requires Knowing ID Administrative Access Automatic Requires Admin Privileges Control Level Limited More Direct

Windows 11 Troubleshooting: A Quick Fix

Running troubleshooters in Windows 11 provides a first line of defense against common computer issues. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can quickly diagnose and resolve problems, keeping your system running smoothly. Remember to select the appropriate troubleshooter for your specific issue and to follow the on-screen instructions carefully.

FAQ

How do I access the troubleshooter in Windows 11? You can access the troubleshooter through the Settings app by going to System > Troubleshoot > Other troubleshooters.

What do I do if the troubleshooter doesn’t fix my problem? If the troubleshooter can’t fix your problem, try updating your drivers, searching online for solutions, or contacting technical support.

Can troubleshooters fix all computer problems? No, troubleshooters are designed to fix common problems. More complex issues may require manual troubleshooting or professional assistance.

Are troubleshooters safe to run? Yes, troubleshooters are built-in tools provided by Microsoft and are safe to run.

How often should I run troubleshooters? Run troubleshooters whenever you encounter a problem with your computer. There’s no need to run them regularly if your system is working fine.

Related reading