Best Bandcamp Downloader: Top 10 Apps

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Looking for the best Bandcamp downloader to save your favorite tracks for offline listening? I’ve got you covered.

I tested over 30 apps to give you 10 fast and reliable options.

Ready to check them out? Let’s go!

1. YT Saver

YT Saver is one of the best Bandcamp downloaders you can lay your hands on for quality and efficient downloads. It’s a desktop-based app.

It lets you download music and video files from over 10,000 websites, including Bandcamp. All you need is to copy/paste a URL or use the built-in browser to navigate to the track you want to extract. YT Saver also converts downloads to different media formats, including MP3, WAV, and FLAC.

YT Saver offers different sound qualities, including 64 kbps, 128 kbps, and 320 kbps. It also supports batch downloads, so you can save entire playlists.

Pros

Fast download speeds

Batch downloads

Private mode to keep downloaded content protected

Simple interface

Available on PC for both Windows and Mac users

Cons

It’s paid software, and the free version has several limitations

Not available on mobile devices

2. Bandcamp To MP3

Bandcamp to MP3 is a web-based downloader created specifically for Bandcamp. It’s free and easy to use. All you need to do is paste the URL to the song you wish to save and hit Download.

On the downside, it only supports MP3. However, it always keeps the original audio quality, which is a big plus.

Pros

Clean and simple interface

No registration required

Supports playlist downloads

Offers instant downloads

Cons

It features some ads that may redirect you to irrelevant web pages

You may encounter unknown errors when trying to initiate downloads

3. Musify Music Downloader

Musify Music Downloader is a desktop application that lets you download music from different platforms. These include Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer, Apple Music, Bandcamp, and many more.

The application is available on both Windows and macOS and offers quick, high-quality downloads. It preserves lyrics as well as ID3 tag information, including artwork, title, genre, album, and artist names.

Furthermore, it supports downloads in several audio formats like MP3, M4A, AAC, FLAC, WAV, and AIFF.

It also supports several input audio or video file formats for conversion into M4A, MP3, and WAV formats. Additionally, you can decide to modify the audio quality to 320 kbps, 256 kbps, 128 kbps, or 64 kbps.

Pros

Fast download speed

Supports batch downloads

Guarantees no quality loss

No account registration is required

Cons

Some features are behind a paywall

4. Aqua Tune

Aqua Tune is another desktop-based Bandcamp downloader. The software is easy to use. It’s available for both Windows and Mac users.

Furthermore, it supports MP3 downloads in 128 kbps to 320 kbps output quality.

It comes with a built-in browser that lets you access Bandcamp right from the app and download music with a single click. And it lets you download high-definition MP4 music videos.

Pros

Excellent download speed

Supports downloads from over 1000 websites

Allows batch downloads

It’s a free desktop application

Clean interface

Built-in MP3 player

Cons

Not available for mobile devices

5. TubeNinja

TubeNinja is a simple web app where you can download audio or video files from various streaming platforms. The platform supports downloads from over 80 websites including Bandcamp.

It lets you save music files in MP3 with up to 320 kbps audio quality by copying and pasting the track URL. In addition, you can download entire playlists.

Pros

Free and easy to use

No registration needed

The download speed is excellent

No ads

Cons

Supports limited formats

6. Locoloader

Locoloader is a web Bandcamp downloader that also supports platforms like YouTube, Twitter (X), Twitch, SoundCloud, and more. It’s also available as a web extension for Chrome and Firefox.

To get a Bandcamp song or album, all you have to do is copy/paste its URL into the platform. You’ll get your track in MP3.

However, I noticed that the maximum quality is 180 kbps. Moreover, it’s not entirely free, with some features locked behind a paywall.

Pros

Doesn’t require a registration

Excellent download speeds

The interface is easy to use

Ad-free

Cons

The free version is limited to 2 downloads per 6 hours

7. Allavsoft

Allavsoft is a desktop-based downloader built to download audio and video files from over 1,000 websites, including Bandcamp. It’s available for Windows and Mac operating systems.

This tool lets you download and convert to different audio formats including WAV, AIFF, M4A, AC3, WMA, and others.

It offers excellent MP3 extraction speed, and it lets you pick the quality between Low, Medium, and High. Additionally, it lets you schedule downloads for later in case your connection is struggling.

Pros

Freemium app

Allows batch downloads.

Breakpoint resume feature.

Offers preview and playback of downloaded video files.

Cons

Can’t download files protected by copyright.

Not available on mobile devices.

8. 4K Video Downloader

4K Video Downloader is another great option for Bandcamp. It’s a desktop application available for Windows, Mac, and Linux.

You can extract MP3, M4A, and OGG files and keep the track’s original quality. It also supports playlist downloads and lets you transfer the songs directly to iTunes.

Pros

Simple interface

Offers a built-in web browser.

Supports multiple music and video formats.

Cons

Limited free version

Occasional errors during audio extraction.

9. Bandcamp MP3-128 Saver

Bandcamp MP3-128 Saver is a web extension available for Chrome. It allows you to download songs and albums directly from Bandcamp. It offers MP3 downloads in128 kbps audio quality.

Unlike other downloaders, you don’t need to copy and paste URLs. Downloads are done by clicking on the extension icon in your Chrome browser. However, you must open the Bandcamp album or track page to initiate the process.

Pros

Free and easy to use.

No account registration is required.

Ad-free.

Cons

The extension is available only on Chrome.

Only MP3 format in 128 kbps is supported.

10. OKmusi

Last but not least is OKmusi. It’s available as a web and desktop application. It lets you download both audio and video files from over 250 streaming websites, including SoundCloud, Audiomack, Bandcamp, and more.

It supports different audio qualities, including 320 kbps, 192 kbps, 128 kbps, and 96 kbps. Additionally, you can download a whole album or playlist.

What’s more, the app is completely free and there are no annoying ads.

Pros

Fast download speeds

It supports batch downloads.

Completely free without ads.

Cons

The advanced features are only accessible on the desktop application.

How to download from Bandcamp

Below are the steps to download from Bandcamp with YT Saver:

1. Download YT Saver from its official site and install it.

2. Launch the app and click on Paste URL at the top of the homepage.

3. Go to Bandcamp and copy the link to the song/album you want to download.

4. Next, return to YT Saver paste the URL in the box, and click Download.

5. The app will analyze the URL and give you download options to choose from. Click Download again.

7. The download will start immediately and you’ll find the song in the Downloaded section once done.

Is it legal to download from Bandcamp?

Whether it’s legal to download from Bandcamp depends on the license the artist has chosen. There are seven licenses, ranging from All Rights Reserved, which is the most restrictive, to Attribution, which lets you use the track however you see fit, as long as you acknowledge the artist.

However, this attribution may not be possible when downloading through third-party applications. So, the safest way to get a track offline is to buy it on Bandcamp and use its native app.

Disclaimer: The information provided on our website is intended for educational and informational purposes only. We do not endorse or promote the unauthorized downloading or circumvention of copyright protection mechanisms of any service mentioned on our site.

We understand and respect the intellectual property rights of content creators and service providers. Our discussions and reviews of downloader tools are aimed at informing our readers about the technological capabilities and potential legal considerations of using such tools. We strongly advise our readers to always comply with the terms of service of the respective platforms and to respect copyright laws.

By using our website, you acknowledge and agree that you are responsible for ensuring your actions are legal and compliant with the terms of service of the platforms discussed. We disclaim any liability for the unauthorized or illegal use of downloader tools and for any infringement of intellectual property rights.

Now you have the best Bandcamp downloader apps, tested for speed, reliability, and format support. Which one did you choose and why? Let me know in the comments.