Best Deezer Downloader: 5 Excellent Options

by Vladimir Popescu 

I chose the best Deezer downloader by testing out over ten software options. This guide presents my findings and recommendations, so read on to learn more!

1. YT Saver

YT Saver stood out as the best Deezer downloader during my research.

YT Saver downloads

The software combines high-speed and high-quality download capabilities with an excellent interface and security.

YT Saver converter

YT Saver automatically downloads the video you want. You only have to use the built-in browser to navigate to the link. Alternatively, you can paste the link inside the tool.

YT Saver adding deezer

The video will appear in the Downloads tab as soon as the download is completed. This ensures you can always find your past videos without searching your HDD.

YT Saver adding deezer 2

The built-in browser works fast and allows you to bookmark some of the most important video platforms.

YT Saver deezer added

To do so, click the Online tab, click Add, and write Deezer’s link and name into the boxes.

YT Saver exploring deezer

As a result, you’ll see Deezer on the list of apps in the browser, and you’ll have quick access to it in the future.

Pros:

  • There are no limits on the speed of downloading videos
  • Fully supports a variety of platforms besides Deezer
  • You can download entire channels and playlists
  • It can convert videos to other formats

Cons:

  • The free trial is limited but useful

2. TuneFab Deezer Music Converter

TuneFab Deezer Music Converter interface

TuneFab Deezer Music Converter was designed to help you download your favorite tracks to enjoy them offline.

TuneFab Deezer Music Converter output format

This fantastic tool enables you to download songs and podcasts from Deezer without any loss of quality and then transform them into MP3.

TuneFab Deezer Music Converter sample rate

You can, of course, customize the output format, having the options for FLAC, M4A, and WAV.

TuneFab Deezer Music Converter bitrate

Furthermore, the app keeps the ID3 tags and metadata information from the song you download, so your library will look amazing.

TuneFab Deezer Music Converter downloaded

The built-in Deezer web player ensures quick access to your account and music. Moreover, the batch download options cover the needs of users who want to download multiple videos.

Pros:

  • Downloads content fast without glitches
  • It can preserve a high-quality output
  • It fully supports batch downloading for a streamlined experience
  • Maintains the information from the ID3 tags and metadata

Cons:

  • Can be resource-heavy

3. Ondesoft Deezer Music Converter

Ondesoft Deezer Music Converter interface

Ondesoft Deezer Music Converter is a high-quality music downloader that works perfectly with Deezer. You can download songs, albums, playlists, and even podcasts.

Ondesoft Deezer Music Converter settings

After the download is completed, you can see the format as MP3, M4A, AC, FLAC, WAV, and AIFF.

Ondesoft Deezer Music Converter languages

The tool supports downloads of up to 320kbps, so you never have to worry about sound artifacts or unclear songs.

Ondesoft Deezer Music Converter action after converting

This app also takes the ID3 tags from the source and stores them with the download. This helps significantly with managing your metadata and library.

Ondesoft Deezer Music Converter downloaded

The software also supports batch downloads.

Pros:

  • Produces high-quality outputs
  • It has a built-in Deezer player
  • Fully supports batch downloads
  • The interface is multi-lingual

Cons:

  • The free trial is more limited than other options

4. Macsome Deezer Music Converter

Macsome Deezer Music Converter interface

Macsome Deezer Music Converter is a comprehensive Deezer downloader that enables you to grab music off the platform quickly.

Macsome Deezer Music Converter login to Deezer

Regarding output options, the app supports MP3, AAC, WAV, FLAC, AIFF, and ALAC.

Macsome Deezer Music Converter converted

The download speed, even for more significant content like podcasts, is very fast, and the app maintains the information found in the ID3 tags and metadata.

Macsome Deezer Music Converter tools

This feature ensures that your library will look professional, and you’ll be able to quickly navigate and create playlists.

Macsome Deezer Music Converter settings

Furthermore, you don’t even have to install Deezer to be able to use this app.

Pros:

  • Music is downloaded with high-speed
  • Extensive output quality customization features
  • It includes a feature for batch downloading
  • It has a built-in Deezer player

Cons:

  • Occasional performance issues

5. AudiCable Audio Recorder

AudiCable Audio Recorder interface

AudiCable Audio Recorder can record music from various platforms besides Deezer. You can use it for Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal Music, Line Music, Pandora, Soundcloud, and YouTube Music.

AudiCable Audio Recorder home

The app can download music losslessly. The output quality will be as good as the original source.

AudiCable Audio Recorder built-in tools

The app also keeps the ID3 information from each file to manage your library correctly. This includes title, album, artist, artwork, genre, etc.

AudiCable Audio Recorder converted

You can access Deezer straight from AudiCable. Whether for listening offline or transferring to other devices, this tool does its job well.

Pros:

  • Records music from a variety of platforms
  • Offers a high-quality result
  • The output can be set to multiple formats
  • It has a user-friendly interface

Cons:

  • The download speeds are slower than other tools
  • The cost is higher than separate music converters

How To Download From Deezer

  1. Download, install, and run the YT Saver app.
  2. Click the Online tab.YT Saver Online Tab
  3. Click the + icon and type Deezer’s web address and name.ytsaver adding deezer
  4. Navigate to the video you want and click the yellow Download button.ytsaver with deezer opened
  5. The video will appear in the Downloaded section.ytsaver downloads section

No, it isn’t legal to download content from Deezer without getting the permission of the creator. The music stored on Deeze is copyrighted, and downloading it will infringe on these rights.

I’m curious about what Deezer downloader sounded best to you. Did you try my first suggestion? Let me know in the comment section below.

