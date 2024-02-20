Best Deezer Downloader: 5 Excellent Options

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I chose the best Deezer downloader by testing out over ten software options. This guide presents my findings and recommendations, so read on to learn more!

YT Saver stood out as the best Deezer downloader during my research.

The software combines high-speed and high-quality download capabilities with an excellent interface and security.

YT Saver automatically downloads the video you want. You only have to use the built-in browser to navigate to the link. Alternatively, you can paste the link inside the tool.

The video will appear in the Downloads tab as soon as the download is completed. This ensures you can always find your past videos without searching your HDD.

The built-in browser works fast and allows you to bookmark some of the most important video platforms.

To do so, click the Online tab, click Add, and write Deezer’s link and name into the boxes.

As a result, you’ll see Deezer on the list of apps in the browser, and you’ll have quick access to it in the future.

Pros:

There are no limits on the speed of downloading videos

Fully supports a variety of platforms besides Deezer

You can download entire channels and playlists

It can convert videos to other formats

Cons:

The free trial is limited but useful

TuneFab Deezer Music Converter was designed to help you download your favorite tracks to enjoy them offline.

This fantastic tool enables you to download songs and podcasts from Deezer without any loss of quality and then transform them into MP3.

You can, of course, customize the output format, having the options for FLAC, M4A, and WAV.

Furthermore, the app keeps the ID3 tags and metadata information from the song you download, so your library will look amazing.

The built-in Deezer web player ensures quick access to your account and music. Moreover, the batch download options cover the needs of users who want to download multiple videos.

Pros:

Downloads content fast without glitches

It can preserve a high-quality output

It fully supports batch downloading for a streamlined experience

Maintains the information from the ID3 tags and metadata

Cons:

Can be resource-heavy

Ondesoft Deezer Music Converter is a high-quality music downloader that works perfectly with Deezer. You can download songs, albums, playlists, and even podcasts.

After the download is completed, you can see the format as MP3, M4A, AC, FLAC, WAV, and AIFF.

The tool supports downloads of up to 320kbps, so you never have to worry about sound artifacts or unclear songs.

This app also takes the ID3 tags from the source and stores them with the download. This helps significantly with managing your metadata and library.

The software also supports batch downloads.

Pros:

Produces high-quality outputs

It has a built-in Deezer player

Fully supports batch downloads

The interface is multi-lingual

Cons:

The free trial is more limited than other options

Macsome Deezer Music Converter is a comprehensive Deezer downloader that enables you to grab music off the platform quickly.

Regarding output options, the app supports MP3, AAC, WAV, FLAC, AIFF, and ALAC.

The download speed, even for more significant content like podcasts, is very fast, and the app maintains the information found in the ID3 tags and metadata.

This feature ensures that your library will look professional, and you’ll be able to quickly navigate and create playlists.

Furthermore, you don’t even have to install Deezer to be able to use this app.

Pros:

Music is downloaded with high-speed

Extensive output quality customization features

It includes a feature for batch downloading

It has a built-in Deezer player

Cons:

Occasional performance issues

AudiCable Audio Recorder can record music from various platforms besides Deezer. You can use it for Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal Music, Line Music, Pandora, Soundcloud, and YouTube Music.

The app can download music losslessly. The output quality will be as good as the original source.

The app also keeps the ID3 information from each file to manage your library correctly. This includes title, album, artist, artwork, genre, etc.

You can access Deezer straight from AudiCable. Whether for listening offline or transferring to other devices, this tool does its job well.

Pros:

Records music from a variety of platforms

Offers a high-quality result

The output can be set to multiple formats

It has a user-friendly interface

Cons:

The download speeds are slower than other tools

The cost is higher than separate music converters

How To Download From Deezer

Download, install, and run the YT Saver app. Click the Online tab. Click the + icon and type Deezer’s web address and name. Navigate to the video you want and click the yellow Download button. The video will appear in the Downloaded section.

Is It Legal To Download From Deezer?

No, it isn’t legal to download content from Deezer without getting the permission of the creator. The music stored on Deeze is copyrighted, and downloading it will infringe on these rights.

I’m curious about what Deezer downloader sounded best to you. Did you try my first suggestion? Let me know in the comment section below.